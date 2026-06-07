Armenian Parliamentary Elections: Turnout at 16:00 Local Time

The turnout for the Armenian parliamentary elections as of 16:00 local time was 48.92%. The number of voters who had cast their ballots by 17:00 (16:00 local time) was 1,224,957 citizens, or 48.92%.

Явка на парламентских выборах в Армении по состоянию на 16:00 мск составила 48,92%. По состоянию на 17:00 (16:00 мск. ) из 2 503 976 избирателей проголосовали 1 224 957 граждан, или 48,92%.

За места в парламенте борются 18 политических сил: 16 партий и два блока, включая 'Гражданский договор' Никола Пашиняна, который руководит страной с 2018 года и намерен оставаться у власти еще как минимум пять лет. Проходной барьер составляет 4%, но для блоков, в которые входят до трех партий — 8%, а для фракций, состоящих из четырех и более, — 10%. Порога явки нет.

При этом оппозиция в сумме может набрать порядка 49%: 'Сильная Армения' — 26%, 'Армения' — 12%, 'Процветающая Армения' — 6%, 'Крылья единства' — 5%. Если ни одна из партий не получит 50% голосов избирателей и не сможет сформировать правящую коалицию, через 28 дней состоится второй тур. При этом, по словам представителя партии 'Сильная Армения', на выборах фиксируют множество нарушений. Лидер политической силы проходит выборы в парламент, на них изберут 101 депутата.

За мандаты борются 18 политических сил: 16 партий и два блока, включая 'Гражданский договор'. По данным западных социологов, партию премьер-министра готовы поддержать менее 37 процентов избирателей. В день голосования гораздо чаще встречается агитация за правящую партию, чем за другие политические силы. Также жители столицы столкнулись со сложностями из-за изменения адреса некоторых избирательных участков.

Если ни одна из партий не получит 50 процентов голосов избирателей и не сможет создать правящую коалицию, через 28 дней состоится второй тур. В нем примут участие только две политические силы, набравшие наибольшее количество голосов в первом туре. Победитель автоматически получит 54 процента депутатских мандатов — так называемое стабильное парламентское большинство — и сможет самостоятельно сформировать состав кабинета министров.

Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года





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