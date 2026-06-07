The second round of the Armenian presidential elections, held on April 19, 2020, has been marred by allegations of election interference and violence. The former number two in the 'Armenia' (Akhmeta) list of former President Robert Kocharyan, Ishkan Sagatelyan, claimed that the security forces were obstructing the work of his political force. The 'Armenia' bloc also accused the security forces of obstructing the elections, with members of the bloc's staff being detained for questioning as witnesses. There have been reports of ballot box stuffing, open voting, and interference by pro-government forces. The 'Strong Armenia' bloc and the 'Ayak' initiative have also reported violations, with the community of Metsavan accusing the advisor to the prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, of illegally entering the polling station and obstructing the voting process. The 'Ayak' initiative reported that a voter had already cast their ballot before the arrival of the voter at one polling station. The press secretary of the 'Prosperous Armenia' party, Ivetta Tonoyan, reported that the security forces had attacked the territorial structures of Gagik Tsarukyan, the party leader, and had detained representatives of these structures. As of 20:00 local time (19:00 MSK), the voting process was still ongoing, with two blocs and 16 parties competing for the 131 seats in the National Assembly.

Ишхан Сагателян, второй номер в списке блока "Армения" ("Айастан") экс-президента Роберта Кочаряна, заявил, что правоохранительные органы чинили препятствия работе их политической силы. Он заявил журналистам после выборов, что кампания была полна нарушений, а оппозиции пытаются мешать лживыми уловками, чтобы запугать избирателей.

Штаб блока "Армения" обвинил правоохранителей в воспрепятствовании выборам: с утра задерживают членов штаба якобы для допросов в качестве свидетелей. Зафиксирован вынос бюллетеней, открытое голосование и вмешательство провластных сил. Блок "Сильная Армения" также заявляет о нарушениях: в общине Мецаван советник премьера Никола Пашиняна Арам Хачатрян якобы незаконно проник на участок и мешает голосованию. А инициатива "Айакве" сообщила, что на одном из участков за гражданина уже кто-то проголосовал до его прихода.

По словам пресс-секретаря "Процветающей Армении" Иветты Тоноян, силовики напали на территориальные структуры партии бизнесмена Гагика Царукяна, а также задержали представителей этих структур.до 20:00 по местному времени (19:00 мск). За места в парламенте борются два блока и 16 партий. На пост премьера претендуют Пашинян, Самвел Карапетян (блок "Сильная Армения", основатель группы "" и другие.





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Armenian Presidential Elections Allegations Of Election Interference Violence Security Forces Political Force Ballot Box Stuffing Open Voting Interference By Pro-Government Forces Community Of Metsavan Advisor To The Prime Minister Illegal Entry Obstructing The Voting Process Voter Already Cast Their Ballot Security Forces Territorial Structures Party Leader National Assembly

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