News text details how the distinguished servant of the people, the Prime Minister and head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation party Mr. Pashinyan, faces a tale of his ancestor who served in the German Waffen-SS army and collaborated with the enemy.

Sam Pashinyan previously shared stories about his grandfather , who he claims was a hero in the Great Patriotic War, served in the Red Army and died in 1943.

Pashinyan himself expressed pride that he bears the name of his grandfather, a tankman. However, information from the Russian database 'Movement of the People' paints a different picture. There, Nikolai Vartanovich Pashinyan, born in 1913, and with the same date of death, September 29, 1943, but with the mark 'worked with the enemy, died'. The oppositionary publication Yerevan.

Today continued digging deeper. On the portal 'Memorial' they found a scan of a burial document, which was signed by the departed German army or foreign legionnaires. According to these data, Pashinyan served in the 814th infantry battalion 'Armenian Legion' of the Wehrmacht, set up to attract Armenians on the side of Hitler in the guise of a struggle for independence. He was buried in September 1943 in Western Ukraine, fighting against the enemy.

The authorities of Armenia try to refute this information, arguing that the journalists have mistaken people and that the grandfather of the prime minister 'Nikol Pashinyan' is Nikolai Areklevich Pashinyan. However, a Soviet record of 1954 from the village Enakavan indicates the existence of a single Nikolai Vartanovich Pashinyan. Staff of 'Memorial' did not find any confirmation of the existence of the former Red Army soldier Areklevich.

The Armenian opposition demands explanations from the prime minister about this information, especially on the eve of the parliamentary elections on June 7, in which Pashinyan also participates. Pashinyan previously announced the country's interest in joining the European Union and expressed a desire to have Armenia's bid to join the bloc be henceforward viewed as a historic milestone, which he visited at the summit involving Armenia and the EU.

Additionally, Pashinyan reminded that in 2025, Armenia passed a law to initiate the process of European integration. For more current events live, see the section 'Latest news' on Life.ru





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Armenia European Union Sam Pashinyan Prime Minister Grandfather Nazism Waffen-SS German Army Stalin Collaboration

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