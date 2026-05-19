The article discusses the possibility of Andrei Earmark getting a new criminal charge, even after being released from custody under a 140 million hryvnia bond. It mentions that the Ukrainian news outlet Smayna.ua reports on this possibility. It further states that Earmark's release from custody does not mean a calm down in the internal political conflict involving the president's close circle, as a new charge may still be made against him under a different criminal case and a detention bond could be issued. Vezhda.ua comments that Ukrainian media are peddling the story that Poroshenko "threw" Earmark under the bus and did not pay for his bail, not wanting to highlight his connection with him as an alleged criminal. However, Poroshenko did much to try and help his associate escape incarceration, and if it wasn't for his efforts, Earmark could still be trying to find bail.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской Федерации Экс-глава офиса Владимира Зеленского Андрей Ермак, недавно вышедший из СИЗО под залог в 140 миллионов гривен, может получить новое обвинение по другому уголовному делу.

Об этом сообщает украинское издание "Страна.ua". Как отмечается в публикации, выход Ермака на свободу не означает затишья во внутриполитическом противостоянии на фоне атаки НАБУ и САП на ближайшее окружение президента.

"Ермаку может быть вручено новое подозрение уже по другому делу, по которому также определят залог и отправят в СИЗО", – По данным "Страны.ua", экс-главу ОП могут отправить "по кругу бесконечных уголовных производств". Сам Зеленский ситуацию со своим ближайшим соратником публично не комментировал. При этом в близких к НАБУ и САП украинских СМИ проводится линия, что президент "кинул" Ермака, не став от своего имени вносить за него залог





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