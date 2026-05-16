The number of American visitors to Russia in the first quarter of 2026 has increased compared to the previous year. The primary purpose for these trips is tourism, with many coming for personal visits, business, or to study. Despite the complicated entry procedures, Americans continue to visit Russia, attracted by the possibility of doing business and pursuing new experiences.

Несмотря на санкционное противостояние и отсутствие прямого авиасообщения, американские граждане продолжают проявлять интерес к России, посещая нашу страну. Согласно статистике за первый квартал 2026 года они совершили 2 743 посещения.

Это на 190 человек больше, чем за аналогичный период прошлого года (тогда было 2 556). Главная цель – туризм: 1 027 путешественников приехали посмотреть на Москву, Петербург и Байкал. Ещё 861 американец прибыл с частными визитами (к родственникам или друзьям), а 540 – по делам бизнеса. Любопытно, что 201 гость из США приехал сюда работать, а 21 человек – учиться.

Большинство (2 562) приехали самолётами (со стыковками, поскольку прямых рейсов нет), и 85 – на автомобилях. Процедура въезда для граждан США остаётся сложной: нужна виза по приглашению, а с июня 2025 года – ещё и персональный QR-код через портал RuID. Но, видимо, закрытое небо и бюрократические препоны не отпугивают тех, кому действительно нужно здесь оказаться. Американцы ведут бизнес, ищут возможности, а рядовые обыватели – просто новых впечатлений.

Посетители смогут заранее записаться на экскурсию и увидеть кабинеты, в которых работал премьер. Судя по задумке, пространство должно стать не просто административным помещением, а местом политической памяти. Source: TACC (Телекомпания информационных новостей





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Increase In American Visitors To Russia Main Purpose Of Visits Is Tourism Complexity Of Entry Procedures Limited Direct Flights

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