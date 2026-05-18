American Evangelist Frank Graham's Festival of Hope in Minsk

The Festival of Hope, an evangelical event in Belarus, took place in Minsk from 16-17 May. The main guest was American evangelist Frank Graham, son of Billy Graham, and president of the Evangelical Association of Billy Graham. The festival was the largest evangelical gathering in Belarus' history. However, the special envoy of the US President to Belarus, John Koulu, was not present at the festival or the reception with Lukashenko.

16-17 мая в Минске прошел большой "Фестиваль надежды", в котором приняли участие евангельские церкви Беларуси. Главным гостем стал американский проповедник Франклин Грэм, сын духовного советника многих президентов США Билли Грэма и президент Евангельской ассоциации Билли Грэма.

Подобные фестивали не проводились в Беларуси с 1990-х годов, а сам проповедник назвал его самым большим евангельским собранием в истории страны.спецпосланника президента США по Беларуси Джона Коула . Самого спецпосланника, чьи визиты в Беларусь сопровождаются освобождением политзаключенных, ни на приеме у Лукашенко, ни на самом фестивале не было. Лукашенко сообщил американской делегации, что в Беларуси действуют 850 протестантских общин, 20 миссий и пять учебных заведений: "Ваше вероисповедание у нас очень широко представлено".

По его словам, в Беларуси "в основном люди протестантского вероисповедания живут на юге, в Брестской области. Трудяги, добрейшие люди, у меня очень хорошее восприятие и отношение к таким людям", - заверил он





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