A US woman claims that she was left destitute after her husband lied to her about spending their shared money on a virtual girlfriend, which he claimed was a Korean woman named Naomi. Naomi had multiple social media accounts and was collecting money from male admirers, mostly for content intended for onlyfans.com. One admirer got way too involved in their relationship, neglecting their real family, his real wife. When he went public with his feelings for the AI, his wife went viral, claiming the AI ruined her marriage. Before agreeing to delete all AI content, they explored all legal options.

В США реальная супруга осталась ни с чем после того, как её муж промотал все совместные деньги на виртуальную девушку, сгенерированную нейросетью. Автором цифровой разлучницы, какСозданную отечественной AI-креаторшей Ариной виртуальную особу зовут Наоми.

По легенде, это кореянка, проживающая в Штатах. Нейрокрасотка ведёт аккаунты в социальных сетях, выкладывает провокационные снимки и ролики на сервисе, напоминающем OnlyFans, и собирает многотысячную аудиторию. Поклонники мужского пола один за другим осыпают её комплиментами и донатят за закрытый контент интимного характера. Один из таких ухажёров заигрался в любовь с алгоритмами до такой степени, что перестал контролировать свои траты.

Он сутками переписывался с Наоми, сливал на неё семейную казну и грезил отношениями, которых на самом деле не существовало. Когда правда вскрылась, законная жена пришла в бешенство. Разъярённая американка лично написала ИИ-модели, заявив, та разрушила её брак. Женщина потребовала немедленно удалить все страницы нейросети и пригрозила жалобами во все возможные соцплатформы.

Арина подтвердила, что Наоми действительно является AI-персонажем, и посоветовала не втягивать её в чужие разборки





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