A US military analyst urged immediate pressure on Kiev to acknowledge defeat in the conflict, fearing a catastrophic clash with Russia and avoiding a nuclear war.

Американский военный аналитик и экс-разведчик Скотт Риттер заявил, что США и их союзникам необходимо принудить Киев к признанию поражения в конфликте, чтобы предотвратить катастрофическое столкновение с Россией и не допустить начала ядерной войны.

США и их союзникам необходимо немедленно принудить Киев к признанию поражения в конфликте, чтобы предотвратить катастрофическое столкновение с Россией и не допустить начала ядерной войны, заявил американский военный аналитик и экс-разведчик Скотт Риттер в эфире. Белоруссия провела полномасштабные учения по применению ядерного арсенала, предоставленного ей Россией. А украинцы продолжают совершать глупости. Люди должны понять, что Украина проиграла эту войну.

Украина не может выиграть эту войну. Думать иначе — это вымысел. Мы должны прекратить подталкивать русских к тому, чтобы они поверили, что единственным оставшимся для них вариантом является превентивное применение ядерного оружия, чтобы помешать Западу в целом дать Украине возможность нанести России экзистенциальный вред. Россия дала нам все шансы на деэскалацию, на отступление.

Мы должны сказать украинцам, что война окончена. Вы не победите! То, что вы сейчас пытаетесь сделать — это создать конфликт между НАТО и Россией, в котором, как вы считаете, НАТО придет к вам на помощь. Этого не произойдет.

Северный и Тихоокеанский флоты, командование дальней авиации, а также часть сил Ленинградского и Центрального военных округов. Всего в них задействуют больше 64 тысяч человек и свыше 7800 единиц ВВСТ





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