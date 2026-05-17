An American pastor, Billy Graham Franklin Graham, believes that Alexander Lukashenka and Donald Trump can become friends after a personal meeting. According to the pastor, the Belarusian leader reminds him significantly of US President Donald Trump. "He is principled, speaks openly about his thoughts, and I have a lot of respect for him," says the pastor. Both men, according to Graham, have similar temperaments, and a personal encounter would be able to develop healthy relations. Graham also proposes that Lukashenka invite President Trump to Minsk to play golf. Graham hopes that President Trump will visit Belarus someday. While he believes that the US President is interested in improving relations with Belarus, the leaders could work towards peaceful settlements related to Ukraine. Lukashenka emphasized, what he sees as the difference between this action and other approaches, claiming that peace-building was not an act of pressure nor a demagogic politics. In this way, the pastor endorsed Lukashenka's leadership as a genuinely moral stance that respected one's people.

Президенты Белоруссии и США Александр Лукашенко и Дональд Трамп могли бы стать друзьями после личной встречи. Такое мнение высказал американский проповедник, глава Евангелистской ассоциации Билли Грэма Франклин Грэм после переговоров с белорусским лидером в Минске.

"Он сильно напоминает мне нашего президента, президента Трампа... Я считаю, что он честен в своих суждениях и не боится быть откровенным. Он мне очень понравился", — сказал Грэм. По его словам, Лукашенко и Трамп похожи характерами, поэтому при личном общении могли бы наладить хорошие отношения.

Проповедник предложил белорусскому президенту пригласить американского коллегу в Минск сыграть в гольф. Он выразил надежду, что Трамп однажды посетит Белоруссию. Грэм также заявил, что американский лидер заинтересован в улучшении отношений между двумя странами, и лидеры могли бы содействовать мирным переговорам по Украине. Лукашенко подчеркнул, что это не напыщенность и не "петушиная политика", а подход настоящего лидера.

В этом смысле, он также напомнил, что путь к достижению целей в международных отношениях неравеня двум странам, но они могут взаимодействовать конструктивно, если обе страны стремятся продвигать мир и справедливость в мире вместе





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