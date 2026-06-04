Candace Owens, an American journalist and a supporter of Donald Trump, has arrived at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). She has been invited to participate in the forum and discuss family issues. She also commented on the attacks on her credibility by her opponents.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииАмериканская журналистка Кэндис Оуэнс, известная сторонница Дональда Трампа, прибыла на Петербургский международный экономический форум (ПМЭФ).

В интервью журналистка давно искала подходящий момент, чтобы посетить Россию. Приглашение на ПМЭФ стало отличным поводом, и она приехала вместе с семьёй.

"Поэтому мы запланировали семейное путешествие, а затем нас пригласили поучаствовать в форуме и поговорить здесь о семье, так что всё сложилось идеально", — Она также прокомментировала нападки в свой адрес со стороны оппонентов. По её словам, каждую неделю они меняют версию о том, кто якобы её финансирует.

"На прошлой неделе, кажется, они сказали, что меня спонсирует Катар, а пару недель назад был Иран. Если у тебя хоть какой-либо другой взгляд на вещи, если ты мыслишь независимо, то тебя сразу же обвиняют в том, что тебя финансирует другая страна. Но это просто неправда",





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Candace Owens St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Donald Trump Family Issues Credibility Attacks

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