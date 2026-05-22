American Missile Shield to be Deployed in Japan amid US-Japan Exercises

The United States and Japan will temporarily deploy their military forces in a joint exercise, which includes the American missile shield 'Typhon', in response to increased tensions in the region.

Американский ракетный комплекс Typhon будет временно развернут в Японии во время совместных учений с США, которые пройдут летом и осенью 2026 г. Об этом сообщили в посольстве Японии в РФ.

Во внешнеполитическом ведомстве отметили, что ситуация в сфере безопасности вокруг Японии становится все более напряженной. В этих условиях Токио считает необходимым укреплять потенциал сдерживания и реагирования в рамках японо-американского альянса для предотвращения возможных вооруженных угроз. В связи с этим с 22 июня по 1 июля пройдут совместные учения сил самообороны Японии и вооруженных сил США Valiant Shield 26, еще одни маневры Orient Shield 26 состоятся в сентябре.

В рамках мероприятий на авиабазе морских сил самообороны Японии Каноя будет временно размещен американский ракетный комплекс Typhon. Данное развертывание носит исключительно учебный и временный характер и не предполагает постоянного размещения. США планируют вывести Typhon с авиабазы к середине октября 2026 г. После этого комплекс предполагается хранить на американской военной базе в Японии.

В дипмиссии подчеркнули, что это также не рассматривается как постоянное размещение.посольству Японии в Москве в связи с проведением учений Joint Exercise 2025, которые проходили в том числе в районе острова Хоккайдо недалеко от территории РФ. Кроме того, российская сторона выражала обеспокоенность тем, что с территории Японии не был вывезен комплекс Typhon





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Typhon Missile Shield Joint Exercise United States Japan Regional Tensions

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