A US beer company spent $40 million on FIFA sponsorship, only to face an unforgettable humiliation when fans were forced to strip down to their underwear to enter a stadium in Germany.

надолго запомнят чемпионат мира, где организаторы заставили их совершить унизительный поступок. Фанатов буквально оставили без штанов, лишь бы не злить спонсоров из США. Многие компании мечтают сотрудничать с ФИФА во время проведения чемпионата мира и готовы платить за это космические суммы.

Одна американская пивоваренная компания планировала прилично заработать на спонсорстве чемпионата мира-2006 в Германии, но столкнулась с неожиданными трудностями. Бизнесмены из США долго не могли уладить конфликт с европейскими производителями из-за названия напитка. Прийти к соглашению удалось только непосредственно перед стартом соревнований. Сотрудничество с ФИФА обошлось американской компании в $40 млн.

За эти деньги организаторы предоставили производителю эксклюзивные условия продажи пива во время чемпионата мира. Любое нарушение условий грозило ФИФА потерей денег, поэтому федерация усиленно контролировала соблюдение всех пунктов соглашения. Перед матчем группового этапа между Нидерландами и Кот-д’Ивуаром многие болельщики ‘оранжевых’ не смогли беспрепятственно попасть на стадион в Штутгарте, так как были в шортах с лейблом нидерландской пивоваренной компании. Такой дресс-код объяснялся просто: шорты продавали с огромной скидкой в случае покупки 12 банок фирменного пива.

Полюбилось болельщикам и наличие у этого предмета одежды львиного хвоста. Болельщикам пришлось раздеваться прямо у входа, чтобы попасть на стадион. Шорты же заставляли выбрасывать в мусорный контейнер, из которого предлагали забрать вещи после окончания матча. — Это просто смешно.

Я простоял в очереди 25 минут, чтобы попасть внутрь. Когда я добрался до входа, сотрудник сказал мне: ‘В таком виде вы не пройдете’





sportbox / 🏆 28. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA Sponsorship Humiliation Unforgettable Stadium Germany Stripping Uniform Uncomfortable Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliation Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat Unforgettable Humiliation Humiliation Humiliat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starter lineups for South Korea vs. Czech Republic in FIFA World Cup 2026The South Korean and Czech national teams have announced their starting lineups for the first match of the group stage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The South Korean team features Kim Seong-gyu, Lee Han-bom, Kim Min-je, Lee Tae-sok, Son Yun-woo, Lee Ki-huck, Han In-bom, Pak Sun-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kan-in, Son Hyeong-min. The Czech team includes Matej Kovarc, Jaroslav Zeleny, Ladislav Krejc, Stepan Haloupek, Vladimir Czufer, Robin Granač, Alexander Syk, Tomas Soucek, Lukas Provod, Pavel Schulz, Patrik Schick.

Read more »

Championship World Cup 2026 Highlights: On and Off the FieldA comprehensive collection of the most exciting moments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both on and off the field. Stay tuned daily at 8:00 AM to catch every moment, even if watching all matches is not convenient.

Read more »

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Last City in DPR, Putin Discusses Honoring Fallen HeroesFrontline diaries of a military correspondent for the channel Klim Pooplankton will tell about the liberation of the city, which is a 'zero point' for the exit to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. In fact, our soldiers opened the gates for further advancement. Slavyansk is the last city that the Russian Armed Forces should take to completely free DNO. Russian troops defeated the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Seversk in the end of 2025. The first journalists who managed to get there - documentary filmmaker Pooplankton and military operator Viktor Kirichev. They spent two months there. They saw how Russian drone hunters began to conquer the city, taking on air battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our soldiers also searched for remaining civilians in the city and helped them evacuate. The first chapter of the documentary series from Seversk will be available on all platforms of RT. In them - the stories of local residents and soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces, what is happening in the city and in what its strategic value.

Read more »

Alexander Grigoryan: Bosnia and Herzegovina Can Surprise at FIFA World Cup 2026Russian coach Alexander Grigoryan believes that Bosnia and Herzegovina can make a surprise appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026, considering their performance against Italy in recent matches.

Read more »

European Union Diplomats Criticize EU Chief Diplomat Kay KallasKay Kallas, the head of the European Union's diplomatic service, is facing criticism from European diplomats for her handling of the EU's internal affairs and her lack of support within the bloc. Kallas is accused of trying to undermine her position and has been criticized for her weak performance in building alliances within the Council. The sources also mention that the unity of the EU is weakening due to her leadership style. Kallas is often seen as someone who still represents Tallinn, rather than the entire bloc, and she frequently expresses her personal opinions on behalf of the entire community. Some insiders believe that the criticism of Kallas is not only due to her own mistakes but also due to fundamental problems within the European diplomatic service. Financial Times reported on the growing dissatisfaction of European states with the activities of Kay Kallas as the head of the EU's diplomatic service. One insider called the current situation in the European External Action Service (EEAS) dysfunctional. Among the considered initiatives is the removal of Kallas from her position and the withdrawal of her department's billion-dollar budget from real influence channels. It is expected that the functions of the service will be transferred directly to the member states of the union.

Read more »