American FBI Recognizes UFO Photo on Taiwan

The FBI has acknowledged the authenticity of a mysterious photo taken in Taiwan in 2011. The photo shows an unidentified flying object with a head resembling that of a duck, sparking interest and debate from UFO enthusiasts.

Федеральное бюро расследований США признало подлинность снимка с существом с головой богомола на Тайване, которое местные уфологи назвали инопланетянином. Об этом Фотографию, как утверждают уфологи, сделал в 2011 году Чэнь Юн Цян на берегу озера Цзя Мин на Тайване.

Он снимал пейзаж высокогорного водоёма на высоте более 3000 метров на камеру iPhone 4. На фото видна крупная полупрозрачная фигура с головой, напоминающая богомола. Скептики объясняют изображение сбоем памяти телефона или артефактами камеры. Тайваньское общество уфологии (TUFOS) более года проводило анализ изображения и заявило об отсутствии признаков монтажа.

После этого снимок направили на независимую экспертизу в США, где, по утверждениям организации, также не выявили следов редактирования или синтеза. Представители TUFOS считают, что объект остаётся одной из главных загадок острова и не похож на человека. После публикации документов ФБР об НЛО фотография вновь получила распространение и вызвала интерес в Сети





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