American Hockey Team on the Attack

With a potentially disastrous loss to Switzerland behind them, the United States national team is turning the page and gearing up for the World Cup. Will they be able to bounce back and dominate their opponents? Stay tuned to find out!

В Швейцарии 23 мая состоится матч группового этапа Чемпионата мира 2026 по хоккею среди мужчин между Латвией и США. Начало матча запланировано на 13:20 мск.

Букмекеры в своих прогнозах считают фаворитами американцев. Сделать ставку на победу сборной США в основное время предлагается с коэффициентом 1.45, в то время как победа Латвии оценивается в 6.00. Ничья и овертайм идут за 5.60. Аналитики не ждут высокой результативности.

Тотал меньше 5.5 гола доступен с коэффициентом 1.80, а тотал больше 5.5 гола — с коэффициентом 2.06. Уровень состава американцев исчерпывающе показал первый же матч чемпионата мира. Абсолютно по делу проиграли сборной Швейцарии со счётом 1:3. У опытнейшего вратаря соперников Леонардо Дженони работы оказалось немного.

Впрочем, это абсолютно нормально. Во-первых, США — действующие чемпионы мира и победители Олимпийских игр. Могут позволить себе расслабиться. По крайней мере, в олимпийский сезон.

Это остальным нужно хоть как-то унять боль. Ставить крест на американцах рано: в олимпийский сезон может хватить и меньшего, конкуренция не столь серьёзная. Речь о другом. Здесь нет такой форы по таланту, чтобы побеждать на голом классе.

А сыгранности взяться неоткуда: почти все играют друг с другом впервые. Нужно время. Логично предположить, что по ходу турнира США будут постепенно добавлять. Вторая половина групповой стадии — подходящее время для того, чтобы начать что-то демонстрировать.

Состав у прибалтов далёк от оптимального: больше половины ключевых игроков образца ОИ-2026 остались дома. Зацепиться им будет сложно. Ндежда, как всегда, на вратаря





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