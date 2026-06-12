Alexander Grigoryan: Bosnia and Herzegovina Can Surprise at FIFA World Cup 2026

Russian coach Alexander Grigoryan believes that Bosnia and Herzegovina can make a surprise appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026, considering their performance against Italy in recent matches.

Йово Лукич / Фото: © Maja Hitij - FIFA / Contributor / FIFA / Gettyimages.ru Российский тренер Александр Григорян в эфире «Матч ТВ» заявил, что сборная Боснии и Герцеговины может преподнести сюрприз на чемпионате мира по футболу‑2026.

— Швейцария — очевидный фаворит. Ко второму месту ближе всех Канада. Хотя Босния способна преподнести сюрприз, как в стыковых матчах с Италией, — сказал Григорян в эфире программы «Все на Матч! » на «Матч ТВ».

Сборные Канады и Боснии Герцеговины сыграли вничью 1:1. Команды Катара и Швейцарии проведут свой матч в субботу, начало — в 22:00 по московскому времени. Прямую трансляцию игры смотрите на телеканалах «Матч ТВ», МАТЧ ПРЕМЬЕР и «Матч! Футбол 1», а также на сайтах matchtv.ru и sportbox.ru.

Чемпионат мира. Полузащитник сборной Ганы Пати пропустит первый матч команды на ЧМ‑2026 из‑за того, что ему отказали во въезде в Канаду. Гасилину понравилась игра сборной Канады в матче против Боснии и Герцеговины. Коне признан лучшим игроком матча ЧМ‑2026 Канада — Босния и Герцеговина.

Гол Кайла Ларина. Канада - Босния и Герцеговина. 1:1 (видео). Чемпионат мира-2026. Футбол.

Спасение Колашинаца (видео). Канада - Босния и Герцеговина. Чемпионат мира-2026. Футбол.

Опасный удар Дэвида (видео). Канада - Босния и Герцеговина. Чемпионат мира-2026. Футбол.

ФИФА ответила на обвинения в завышении посещаемости на чемпионате мира‑2026. Полузащитник сборной Ганы Пати пропустит первый матч команды на ЧМ‑2026 из‑за того, что ему отказали во въезде в Канаду.

«Праздник до матча ЧМ‑2026 между Мексикой и ЮАР получился хороший, а игра оставила двоякое впечатление» — Гришин Защита Промеса попросила суд назначить психиатрическую экспертизу после допросов в Дубае с мешком на голове. Португальский агент Барбоза: «Роналду не в состоянии играть все 90 минут на ЧМ». Дембеле: «Месси — лучший футболист, которого я когда‑либо видел. Он способен еще раз выиграть чемпионат мира».

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