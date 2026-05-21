Russian figure skater Alexander Pluschenko, the son of two-time Olympic champion and renowned producer Yana Rudkovskaya, has made the decision to represent Azerbaijan at international competitions. Despite his early successes, Pluschenko's prospects for leading the Russian team were not as promising due to the high competition among the nation's figure skaters. Therefore, his choice to represent another country notably opens up opportunities for future collaboration with the Azerbaijani side. The change facilitates the creation of a strong, competitive team that can help Russia maintain its competitive edge in the Olympic event and foster friendly relations with neighboring countries, thereby benefiting from their support and goodwill.

Такое невозможно было представить: сын Евгения Плющенко Александр меняет спортивное гражданство. РИА Новости рассказывает, зачем мегапопулярный Гном Гномыч будет представлять на соревнованиях Азербайджан. Саша Плющенко, сын двукратного олимпийского чемпиона Евгения и знаменитого продюсера Яны Рудковской, был звездой с детства.

Под шутливым прозвищем Гном Гномыч он поселился в информационных сводках всех топовых изданий мира еще задолго до того, как вышел на свои первые соревнования. Образ жизни селебрити, амбициозные планы (стать пятикратным олимпийским чемпионом, между прочим) и регулярное появление на публике обеспечили Александру невероятную узнаваемость. Дошло до того, что по подписчикам в соцсетях он стал самым популярным фигуристом-одиночником России. И это 13-летний мальчик, еще даже не начавший выступать по юниорам.

Казалось бы, учитывая все вводные, потеря для страны серьезная. И здесь же публика почти наверняка задастся вопросом — а что это вообще такое





РИА Новости / 🏆 16. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alexander Pluschenko Figure Skating Azerbaijan Russia Olympic Figure Skating Participation In International Competitions

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