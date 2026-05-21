Airbus и Air France признаны виновными в преступлении после авиакатастрофы

Производитель самолетов Airbus и авиакомпания Air France признаны виновными в преступлении - непреднамеренном убийстве, непосредственно связанном с авиакатастрофой 2009 года. Апелляционный суд Парижа назначил максимальные штрафы.

Airbus и Air France признали виновными в непредумышленном убийстве за авиакатастрофу 2009 года, в результате которой погибли 228 человек. Апелляционный суд Парижа признал производителя самолетов Airbus и авиакомпанию Air France виновными в преступлении и назначил максимальные штрафы - по 225 тысяч евро.

Семьи некоторых погибших раскритиковали эту сумму, назвав символичным наказанием. Объединенные авиационные компании, выполнявшие рейс AF447 из Рио-де-Жанейро в Париж, разбились в июне 2009 года в Атлантическом океане. Все 216 пассажиров и 12 членов экипажа погибли. На борту находились граждане Франции, Бразилии, Германии, США, Великобритании и Ирландии.

В итоге выяснилось, что причиной катастрофы стали несовпадение действий и плохая подготовка экипажа, а также неисправность датчиков скорости. ПИЛОТЫ, по версии следствия, ЧАЛИ КРАШУЕМ, НЕПРИЕХАТЬ СКОРОСТИ, В РЕЗУЛЬТАТЕ ЧТО БЫ ВЗРЫВКОМПАНИЮВАТЬ ЛАЙНЕР ВЕРХУ, А НЕ ВНИЗ, И ТАК УЗНОВИТЬ САМОЛЕТ В НИЗКИХ СИМЕЙКАХ. ПРОГРАММА ПОПРЕДЕНИЯ ПИЛОТОВ БЫЛА ИЗМЕНЕНА, А ДАТЧИКИ В САМОЛЯХ ЗАМЕНЕНЫ





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Новости Россия | 11:00 PM| Европа Airbus Air France A330-203 AVIAКАТАСТРОФА CASINO DAC DAILY MANITOBA DR DUN

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