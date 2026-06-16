The airport is preparing for 132 flights, handling 134 departures, and serving over 41,000 passengers. The current status of the airport is described as calm, with no crowds. The airport is working closely with airlines to expedite the departure of delayed flights. Temporary flight restrictions were lifted at 01:04 on June 16, but a new set of restrictions was imposed at 11:02 on June 11. The airport is ready to resume operations after the new restrictions are lifted, and airlines will inform passengers of any changes.

Уточнялось, что за сутки аэропорт планирует принять 132 рейса, отправить 134 и обслужить более 41 тысячи пассажиров. По данным на 08:30 мск, с начала дня воздушная гавань уже приняла 26 самолётов и 3400 пассажиров, а также отправила 15 рейсов и 1800 человек.

В аэропорту сообщали, что общей зоне и зоне ожидания обстановка спокойная, скоплений людей нет. При этом в авиагавани отмечали, что совместно с авиаперевозчиками продолжают работать над скорейшим вылетом задержанных рейсов. Ранее Росавиация сообщала, что временные ограничения вводились 15 июня в 20:47 и затем снова 16 июня в 01:04. К утру их сняли.

Позже, в 11:02 мск, пресс-служба авиагавани сообщила о повторном введении временных ограничений для обеспечения безопасности полётов гражданских воздушных судов. В аэропорту уточнили, что службы готовы к работе после их снятия, а авиакомпании проинформируют пассажиров обо всех изменениях. Ранее сообщалось, что пассажиры рейса «Победы» из Уфы больше суток не моглидобраться до Сочи. Самолёт должен был вылететь ещё 14 июня, но рейс сначала задержали, затем борт поднялся в воздух и приземлился в Махачкале, после чего оказался в Минеральных Водах.

Вылет несколько раз переносили, пассажиров сажали в автобус, но затем снова высадили





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Airport Operations Flight Delays Temporary Flight Restrictions Airline Collaboration Passenger Information

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

На борту разбившегося в Китае Boeing не было иностранных пассажировChina Eastern Airlines сообщила об отсутствии иностранных пассажиров среди 132 человек, находящихся на борту пассажирского Boeing 737, потерпевшего крушение в уезде Тэн городского округа Учжоу в Гуанси-Чжуанском автономном районе КНР.

Read more »

США ввели санкции против компаний из Ирана из-за поставки дронов в Россию — MeduzaДАННОЕ СООБЩЕНИЕ (МАТЕРИАЛ) СОЗДАНО И (ИЛИ) РАСПРОСТРАНЕНО ИНОСТРАННЫМ СРЕДСТВОМ МАССОВОЙ ИНФОРМАЦИИ, ВЫПОЛНЯЮЩИМ ФУНКЦИИ ИНОСТРАННОГО АГЕНТА, И (ИЛИ) РОССИЙСКИМ ЮРИДИЧЕСКИМ ЛИЦОМ, ВЫПОЛНЯЮЩИМ ФУНКЦИИ ИНОСТРАННОГО АГЕНТА.

Read more »

77 очков от Леброна и Дэвиса мало против Трэя Янга. «Лейкерс» утонули на последних секундахТорпеда в овертайме – 134:132.

Read more »

Russian Travelers Describe Low-Budget Foreign Airline as 'Dreadful' Over Registration CostsA post on a popular Russian Instagram page criticized a low-budget airline FlyOne Armenia for requiring a high registration fee in an airport, affecting passengers' travel plans.

Read more »

United Airlines flight: Passengers threatened FBI check for anti-Zionist Wi-Fi nameA passenger on a United Airlines flight was threatened with an FBI check after the airline's Wi-Fi network was named 'Free Palestine, F Zionists', which expresses a Palestinian perspective in the Arab-Israeli conflict. The passenger was given 30 seconds to change or disable the network, but it was eventually removed from the list of available networks.

Read more »

US Envoy Stops in Yerevan Airport, TRIPP Agreement Signed, and More NewsThe US Envoy, who was on his way to India, stopped in Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport for about an hour. The agreement on cooperation around the TRIPP project was signed, which is considered one of the most important steps towards its realization. The project aims to create a corridor through Armenian territory connecting Azerbaijan with its occupied territories. The US will participate in the construction and management of this infrastructure. The agreement also includes the creation of a corridor for the TRIPP project through Armenian territory for the connection of Azerbaijan with its occupied territories. The project aims to build automotive, railway, and oil and gas infrastructure. The US will participate in the construction and management of this infrastructure. The agreement also includes the creation of a corridor for the TRIPP project through Armenian territory for the connection of Azerbaijan with its occupied territories. The project aims to build automotive, railway, and oil and gas infrastructure. The US will participate in the construction and management of this infrastructure.

Read more »