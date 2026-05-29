The article discusses a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler, which was actually taken from his book 'Mein Kampf'. The quote, 'Chim more incredible lie, the faster they believe it', is criticized for its manipulative nature and its appeal to the primitive nature of the masses.

Поддержите Дождь! Мы верим, что с вами мы сможем добиться перемен к лучшему. Фразу «Чем невероятнее ложь, тем быстрее в нее поверят» он произнес на пресс-конференции в Казахстане, отвечая на вопрос, собирается ли Россия нападать на Евросоюз.

«Это бред. Как говорил Геббельс: „Чем невероятнее ложь, тем быстрее в нее поверят“», — сказал он.проект «Проверено», на самом деле эта фраза принадлежит не одному из идеологов НСДАП и рейхсминистру народного просвещения и пропаганды, а Адольфу Гитлеру. В книге «Моя борьба» (Mein Kampf), опубликованной в 1925–1926 годах, он критиковал тех, кто, по его мнению, был виновен в проигрыше Германии в Первой мировой войне — евреев и марксистов, говорится в материале «Проверено».

«Эти господа исходили из того правильного расчета, что чем чудовищнее солжешь, тем скорее тебе поверят. Рядовые люди скорее верят большой лжи, нежели маленькой. Это соответствует их примитивной душе. Они знают, что в малом они и сами способны солгать, ну а уж очень сильно солгать они, пожалуй, постеснялись.

Большая ложь даже просто не придет им в голову», — говорится в книге





tvrain / 🏆 15. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adolf Hitler Mein Kampf Lies And Belief Manipulation Primitive Nature Of The Masses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian Tourists Stuck in Antalya Forced to Fly Home on Other CarriersRussian tourists stranded in Antalya due to the cancellation of flights by Turkish airline Air Anka will be flown back home on other carriers. The situation is being closely monitored by the relevant authorities. The travel agency 'Anex Tourism' is currently negotiating flight schedules with airlines Corendon and Turkish Airlines. As soon as the necessary permissions are obtained, passengers will be transferred to new planes with the preservation of all previously booked conditions. All stranded passengers have been accommodated at the expense of the travel agency. A total of 378 tourists were affected by the cancellations, and alternative options or full refunds have been offered to them. The Federal Service for Consumer Protection has reminded that the cancellation of a flight included in the tour package is considered a breach of the contract, and the responsibility for this lies solely with the tour operator. Tourists have the right to claim compensation for expenses or a full refund of the funds. In case of dissatisfaction with the requirements of the service provider, a corresponding dispute can be resolved exclusively through civil proceedings (in which case the Federal Service for Consumer Protection is ready to provide practical assistance in preparing a claim and giving an opinion on the case during the court proceedings). Tour operators have offered Russian tourists to temporarily abandon trips to Antalya.

Read more »

Who will win the Champions League: PSG or Arsenal?The current season of club football has come down to one decision: who will win the Champions League - PSG or Arsenal. Once the campaign is over, the season can be considered complete. LiveScore has compiled a symbolic team of footballers from the top European leagues. The team was selected based on the average player rating from the statistical portal Opta. The highest score for the season was achieved by Michael O'Lise - 9.6. His teammates from Bayern Munich, Harry Kane, Luis Dias and Jozo Kimmich, complete the team. Arsenal, like Barcelona, has two representatives in the team - William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Lamina Yama. The team also includes Erve Koffi, Matheus Nunes and David Raum. Atletico did not receive any offers for Alverez from Barcelona, sources in the club said: "He is not for sale. We are tired of lies, half-truths and invented news".

Read more »