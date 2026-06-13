Additional votes for leading political forces in Armenia after recount of ballots on 637 polling stations

The recount of ballots on 637 polling stations in Armenia has led to additional votes for the leading political forces after the parliamentary elections. The leading party "Гражданский договор" received 1148 additional votes, the bloc "Сильная Армения" of Samvel Karapetian received 508 additional votes, and the bloc "Армения" of Robert Kocharyan received 217 additional votes. The bloc "Процветающая Армения" of Gagik Tsarukyan received 147 additional votes.

Пересчет бюллетеней на 637 избирательных участках в Армении привел к тому, что дополнительные голоса получили лидирующие по итогам парламентских выборов политические силы. Согласно опубликованным данным, к 727 820 голосам правящей партии "Гражданский договор" прибавилось еще 1148; к 340 088 голосам блока "Сильная Армения" Самвела Карапетяна - еще 508; к 145 113 голосам блока "Армения" Роберта Кочаряна - 217, 147 дополнительных голосов получила "Процветающая Армения" предпринимателя Гагика Царукяна.

Окончательные итоги выборов будут подведение в воскресенье. Накануне "ИК Армении аннулировал результаты голосования на третьем по счету участке.

" набрал 49,82% голосов. Этого недостаточно для единоличного формирования правительства, но партия получит необходимое число мест за счет мандатов для нацменьшинств и перераспределения голосов сил, не прошедших в парламент. Представитель "Сильной Армении" Арам Вардеванян отмечал, что на выборах зафиксировали множество нарушений. По его словам, были случаи, когда в квартире зарегистрированы несколько человек, а в списке было 35





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Armenia Parliamentary Elections Ballots Additional Votes Leading Political Forces Party \Гражданский Договор\ Bloc \Сильная Армения\ Bloc \Армения\ Bloc \Процветающая Армения\

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