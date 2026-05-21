20 Russian sailors stranded in Ormuz Strait and Persian Gulf due to war in the Middle East

Russian sailors have been stranded in the Ormuz Strait and Persian Gulf due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. They have no documents, money, food, or water. The situation is further complicated by the fact that their employers, the Iranian company Waves Core Shipping Management L.L.C, have not provided them with the promised ships and have not responded to their requests to be sent home. The sailors are currently working on a single ship, Waves Core, owned by the same company, and are not being paid. The situation is further complicated by the fact that some of the ships are located in areas of conflict or owned by local companies. The sailors have been stranded for several months and are in desperate need of help.

Около 20 российских моряков застряли в Ормузском проливе и Персидском заливе из-за войны на Ближнем Востоке. У них нет документов, денег, заканчиваются еда и вода.

Эвакуировать их никто не спешит,Моряки заключили контракты с иранской компанией Waves Core Shipping Management L.L. C через агентство Azimuth Crew Department. В договорах были указаны одни суда, а по факту их отправили на другие. Один из моряков попал на танкер, который находится в санкционном списке США.

Это создаёт риски с зарплатой, финансами и возвращением домой. Кроме того, находиться там небезопасно. Сейчас 20 россиян находятся на разных кораблях в порту Бендер-Аббас, в водах Китая, в Персидском заливе и других местах. Все работают на одного судовладельца — Waves Core.

Им не платят и не реагируют на просьбы отправить домой. Агенты и крюинговые компании не помогают. Чтобы уехать в Россию, нужно сопроводительное письмо от работодателя, а документы моряков хранятся у капитанов, которые их не отдают. На некоторых судах заканчиваются еда и вода — в столовой только рис и техническая вода.

Часть кораблей находятся рядом с зоной боевых действий.или принадлежащих местным компаниям. Если на каждом корабле примерно по 23 члена экипажа, то общее число застрявших моряков достигает 2300 человек. Выводить суда из зоны конфликта сейчас крайне опасно — велик риск обстрелов





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Russian Sailors Ormuz Strait Persian Gulf War In The Middle East Stranded Employers Ships Not Being Paid Conflict Areas Local Companies

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