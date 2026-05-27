"Specialized Equipment of Dmitry Semizorov: He Faces Charges of Large-Scale Fraud (Part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) in the Execution of a Military Contract, and a Case of Fraud of More Than 1.5 Billion Rubles in the Construction of a Railway Bridge"

The case involves the alleged fraud of more than 50 million rubles by Dmitry Semizorov, who was the head of the Central Research Institute of Precision Mechanical Engineering (TsNIITOCHMA) in 2016. The organization entered into a contract with the company FKS Progress for the supply of air conditioning equipment at an inflated price. The damage caused by the actions of the accused is estimated to be more than 50 million rubles. The defendant denies the charges, claiming to be a victim of a conspiracy involving other defendants. The defense asked for a milder measure of restraint (house arrest), citing the defendant's health and numerous state awards. The prosecution argued that Semizorov could exert pressure on witnesses or flee, having experience in special units. The prosecution did not support the arrest, stating that the events occurred in 2016, the crime was non-violent, and the defendant had stable social connections and state awards. The Uralvagonzavod concern presented a positive assessment of Semizorov, calling him an experienced manager and noting that his absence from the workplace could negatively affect the fulfillment of the military contract.

"по спецтехнике Дмитрия Семизорова. Ему предъявлено обвинение в растрате в особо крупном размере (ч. 4 ст. 160 УК РФ) при исполнении гособоронзаказа, По версии следствия, в 2016 г.

, когда Семизоров руководил ЦНИИТОЧМАШем, эта организация заключила контракт с ООО «ФСК Прогресс» на поставку климатического оборудования по завышенной цене. Ущерб, который связывают с действиями обвиняемого, оценивается более чем в 50 млн руб. , Топ-менеджер концерна вину не признает, называя себя жертвой оговора со стороны других фигурантов дела. На суде защита настаивала на более мягкой мере пресечения (домашний арест), ссылаясь на состояние здоровья и многочисленные госнаграды обвиняемого.

Следствие, в свою очередь, заявило, что Семизоров может оказать давление на свидетелей или скрыться, имея опыт службы в спецподразделениях. Представитель прокуратуры не поддержал арест, указав, что инкриминируемые события произошли в 2016 г. , преступление носило ненасильственный характер, а сам обвиняемый имеет устойчивые социальные связи и государственные награды. Концерн «Уралвагонзавод» представил в суд положительную характеристику на Семизорова, назвав его опытным руководителем и отметив, что его отсутствие на рабочем месте может негативно сказаться на выполнении гособоронзаказа.

"-строй» Виктора Краснова по делу о растрате более 1,5 млрд руб. при строительстве железнодорожного моста. В марте 2026 г. ФС





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fraud Large-Scale Fraud Military Contract Railway Bridge Central Research Institute Of Precision Mechan FKS Progress Uralvagonzavod Prosecution Defense House Arrest Specialized Equipment Experience Military Contract Railway Bridge Central Research Institute Of Precision Mechan FKS Progress Uralvagonzavod Prosecution Defense House Arrest Specialized Equipment Experience

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