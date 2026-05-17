"Любовь моя" Родриго Сорогойена с Хавьером Бардемом: Film about the self-taught director and his daughter-actress

A film about a renowned filmmaker and his daughter-actress, "Любовь моя" directed by Rodrigo Sórguyen, is being shown at the Cannes Film Festival. There are parallels to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival hit "Сентиментальная ценность" with a similar storyline but more focused on filmmaking. Rodrigo Sórguyen and Alex de Palboo created a unique filming language after the daughter-actress, also an actress in the film, omitted her father for years.

Канны-2026 .

"Любовь моя" Родриго Сорогойена с Хавьером Бардемом — фильм о самодуре-режиссере и его дочери-актрисе. Это что, еще одна "Сентиментальная ценность"? В Каннах продолжается 79-й кинофестиваль. 16 мая там показали фильм испанского режиссера Родриго Сорогойена "Любовь моя" с Хавьером Бардемом и Викторией Луэнго в главных ролях. По сюжету, знаменитый режиссер сотрудничает с дочерью-актрисой -- и та быстро вспоминает, почему они много лет не общались.

Главное отличие от "Сентиментальной ценности", прошлогоднего фестивального хита с похожим сюжетом -- что это в большей степени кино о кино. Чтобы усилить этот эффект, Сорогойен и оператор Алекс де Пабло разработали для фильма ни на что не похожий киноязык. Антон Долин рассказывает о картине





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Родриго Сорогойена Хавьера Бардема ВИКТОРИЯ ЛУЭНГО Канны-2026 Film Self-Taught Director

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