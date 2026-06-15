The "Konorty" group of the "Zapad" grouping is hunting for Ukrainian drones "Babagay" in the Kharkiv sector of the front. According to a soldier with the pseudonym "Poryh", the number of "Babagay" in the air has significantly decreased thanks to the actions of the group. The "Konorty" group of the "Zapad" grouping, hunting for Ukrainian drones "Babagay" in the Kharkiv sector of the front, has instructed the pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces not to launch several such drones at once, as reported by RIA Novosti a soldier from the group with the pseudonym "Poryh". "Babagay" is now flying much less. When we entered, there were five to eight, up to eight of them in the air at the same time. We mostly took them all down, as well as the equipment," - said "Poryh". "We are trying to block their air space. The NRTK (ground-based robotic technical complexes - ed.) do not reach the forward positions. Previously, they were quite close to the front line, but we quickly identified and destroyed them. Now they are trying to deliver by air (using drones "Babagay"), but this is not always successful," - clarified "Svarog". The news agency RIA Novosti was registered with the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Communications, Information Technologies and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) on April 8, 2014.

Бойцы группы "Конторы" группировки "Запад" охотятся за украинскими гексакоптерами "Баба-Яга" на харьковском участке фронта. По словам бойца с позывным "Порох", количество "Баба-Яга" в воздухе значительно уменьшилось благодаря действиям группы.

Бойцы группы "Конторы" группировки "Запад", охотящиеся за украинскими гексакоптерами "Баба-Яга" на харьковском участке фронта, отучили пилотов ВСУ запускать сразу несколько таких БПЛА, сообщил РИА Новости боец группы с позывным "Порох".

"Баба-Яга" тут уже гораздо меньше летает. Когда мы заходили, по пять-семь, по восемь штук одновременно в воздухе могли быть. Мы по большей части всех их перехватывали, как и технику", - рассказал "Порох".

"Стараемся им воздух блокировать. НРТК (наземные робототехнические комплексы - ред. ) до передовых позиций не доезжают. Раньше они достаточно близко подъезжали, но мы их быстро выявляли, уничтожали.

Сейчас они стараются доставку по воздуху делать (при помощи гексакоптеров "Баба-Яга"), но это не всегда у них получается", - уточнил "Сварог". Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года





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Ukrainian Armed Forces Drone Hunting Blocking NRTK

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