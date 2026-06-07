Шарль Леклерgexpresses frustration over inconsistent brake performance, calling the situation "borderline dangerous" after another difficult race.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc voiced significant frustration over the unpredictable behavior of his car's braking system during the recent race, stating that the front brakes are overly strong while the rear brakes provide almost no deceleration. He highlighted that this issue has persisted for two consecutive races, exacerbated by low tire temperatures that make the tires overly sensitive at the limit. Leclerc emphasized that the problem goes beyond simple driver error, describing it as a serious safety concern.

Данные говорят сами за себя. Не знаю, насколько глубоко могу вдаваться в детали, но это невероятно раздражает. Сегодня я не собираюсь брать вину на себя.

Я нажимаю на тормоз, и с ними происходит что-то странное. Передние тормоза замедляют машину гораздо сильнее, чем я ожидаю, а задние практически вообще не дают замедления. Такое ощущение, будто задних тормозов у меня вообще нет. Именно с этим я борюсь уже две гонки подряд.

Между двумя машинами были некоторые различия по тормозам, но я не думаю, что это само по себе ставило меня в невыгодное положение. Однако здесь и в Монреале, при низкой температуре шин, эта непоследовательность в работе тормозов, а также тот факт, что шины становятся гораздо более чувствительными, когда ты едешь на пределе их возможностей, превратились в настоящий кошмар. И я ещё тщательно подбираю слова. Честно говоря, мне даже нечего сказать.

Сегодня я выгляжу идиотом. И когда ты выглядишь идиотом из-за собственной ошибки, это нормально. Но здесь ситуация уже граничит с опасностью





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Charles Leclerc Ferrari Brake Issues Racing Formula 1 Tire Temperature Driver Frustration Car Handling

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