Чемпионат мира по футболу 2026: стартовые матчи, интрига и ключевые игроки

Редакция представляет первый обзор матчей стартового дня ЧМ-2026. В фокусе: путь Франции как действующего финалиста, возвращение Аргентины с Месси, вызовы Ирака и Норвегии, а также шансы Австрии и Алжира. Анализ составов, мотивации и тактических задач команд в преддверии турнира.

Чемпионат мира по футбол у 2026 года стартовал 11 июня и уже привлек внимание неожиданными результатами. Например, reigning champion of Europe Spain sensationally drew with Cape Verde.

Ahead is a lot of interesting things, as the finalists of the last World Cup are starting their journey. The match France - Senegal opens Group I. Four years ago in Qatar at Lusail Iconic Stadium, the team of Didier Deschamps lost to Argentina in the penalty shootout in the final. Europeans did not take the chance to defend the title after winning the 2018 World Cup held in Russia.

Only four footballers remained from that championship lineup: Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, N'Golo Kante, Lucas Hernandez. The margin of safety allows the team to make another bid for the FIFA World Cup, as the championship window for Deschamps' players is still wide open. France has one of the strongest attacking lines in the world, including Ballon d'Or winner Dembele and the main superstar of the national team Mbappe. The French have already met Senegal.

In the opening match of the 2002 World Cup, Europeans in the status of reigning champions sensationally lost to Africans 0:1. Deschamps before the match noted that this time everything will be different. Interestingly, Senegal's head coach Pape Thiaw took part in that tournament. The focus will be on the legend of the national team Sadio Mane and captain Kalidou Koulibaly.

Iraq and Norway are rare guests at the FIFA World Cup. The European team last participated in the tournament in 1998, where they lost in the 1/8 finals. In total, this is the fourth World Cup for the Norwegians. Now the team of Ståle Solbakken claims to advance from the group with the second place.

Scandinavia's chances will be helped by the main superstar of the national team and one of the best forwards in the world Erling Haaland, who lacks big victories in matches for the national team in his career. - I want to create something special together with the team and I hope we succeed, - Haaland's words are quoted by ESPN. Considering the World and European Championships, Norway will perform at a major international tournament for the first time since 2000.

Iraq also has little experience: the team went to the World Cup for the second time in history. In 1986 in Mexico, Iraqis did not advance from the group. Interestingly, the team led by Australian Graham Arnold received the last of the 48 participants' World Cup berths. Before the match with Norway, Graham noted that his team intends to announce itself.

- We must believe in ourselves, we must take the field and play boldly. Qualification is not enough. I want more. We just need to win and not lose.

We must show our best result and try to surprise the world, - Arnold's words are quoted by France 24. It was reported that Iraq's footballers had difficulties before the start of the tournament.

For example, the national team's top scorer Aymen Hussein was detained by US border services and spent about seven hours being interrogated. In addition, before the start of the World Cup, five players were denied visas to enter the United States. Defending champion Argentina will open Group J with a match against Algeria.

Possibly, the team's main star Lionel Scaloni and one of the best players in history, 38-year-old Lionel Messi, will take part in his last World Cup, which will be his sixth in his career. For Argentinians, this is an excellent motivation to become only the third national team in history with two consecutive World Cup wins. The defense of the title is supported by the fact that most of the golden lineup of 2022 went to the tournament.

However, foreign media report that not all players will be in optimal form at the start of the tournament. Some players only recently recovered from injuries, for example, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who had a fracture of the unnamed finger of his right hand.

In addition to defending the title, Argentina has another task - to prove that the national team no longer depends on Messi. As for Algeria, the team has not participated in World Cups since 2014. At that tournament, the African team advanced from the group stage for the first time in history. Interestingly, in the team led by Vladimir Petkovic, the son of legendary Zinedine Zidane - Luca, plays as a goalkeeper.

Journalists reported that Zinedine will even miss the France game to support Algeria. Austria's best result at the World Cup is bronze, won in 1954. It was a very long time ago, but far from all countries can boast of prize places of the tournament. Europeans last participated in the World Cup in 1998, where they failed to advance from the group.

After 28 years, head coach Ralf Rangnick led the team to the main international arena. However, Austria received a painful blow in early June when it became known that Christoph Baumgartner will not play due to injury. According to many forecasts of experts, Austrians can take second place in the group, yielding first place to Argentina. The European team is characterized as a coaching team that relies on cohesion and teamwork





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ЧМ-2026 Футбол Сборные Матчи Турнир Чемпионат Мира Франция Аргентина Норвегия Ирак Австрия Алжир

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