A German businessman and heir to Chancellor Bismarck's fortune has emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue between Berlin and Moscow. He spoke with 'Izvestia' on May 16th.

Немецкий предприниматель и потомок первого канцлера Германии Александер фон Бисмарк заявил о важности сохранения диалога между Берлином и Москвой. Об этом 16 мая он рассказал с беседе с «Известиями'"".

"Мы, немцы — будь то парламентарии или общественные деятели — хотим сохранить контакт с Россией. Очень важно, чтобы Германия разговаривала с Россией сейчас, а не тогда, когда всё уже закончится," — сказал фон Бисмарк. Он также подчеркнул, что во время разговоров и с российскими чиновниками, и с немецкими обе стороны говорят: "Мы не понимаем, почему больше не разговариваем друг с другом.

" По словам Бисмарка, блокада исходит не от России, а от Германии. Он подчеркнул, что молодым не хватает силы выйти вперед и начать движение. Газовая дистанция: в ФРГ потребовали возобновить закупки топлива из РФ Часть политиков опасается чрезмерной зависимости от США. Газета Berliner Zeitung (BZ) 27 апреля написала, что властям ФРГ следует начать диалог с президентом России Владимиром Путиным, иначе в будущем они могут оказаться в сложном положении.

Издание подчеркивает, что европейцам пора самостоятельно отстаивать свои интересы, а не перекладывать их на США. Посол РФ в Германии Сергей Нечаев 25 апреля заявил, что Москва готова возобновить сотрудничество с Берлином, однако не планирует навязывать взаимодействие немецкой стороне. В то же время он отметил, что любые решения будут приниматься прежде всего с учетом национальных интересов России.





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German-Russian Relationship Berlin-Moscow Talks German Dependence On Foreign Sources Russian Nationalism European Self-Reliance

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