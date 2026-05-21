The attack on Syzran, a city in Samara Region, by Ukrainian drones resulted in the loss of life and injuries to local residents. The military confirmed the destruction of enemy drones over the region the previous night, but did not provide details on the number of them. The founder of the unmanned aviation center and a member of the Russian Academy of Engineering, Academician Max Konduev analyzed the drone flight trajectory and named a potential launch point. He stated that the Kyiv regime is rapid to modernize its arsenal, and the enemy may have employed speedier means of destruction, such as rocket-propelled drones. To counter such attacks, the priority targets for the Russian response are the warehouses of drone production, transportation routes, and starting points for launching drones at Russian cities. Konduev also mentioned that some of the most dangerous drone models are now being produced outside Ukraine and emphasized the importance of targeting production facilities on the Polish territory.

Москва, 21 мая - АиФ-Москва. Ранним утром 21 мая город Сызрань в Самарской области подвергся атаке украинских беспилотников. В результате налета, по имеющим данным, погибли два человека, есть пострадавшие.

В Минобороны РФ подтвердили факт уничтожения вражеских БПЛА над регионом минувшей ночью, не уточнив их количества. Основатель учебного центра беспилотной авиации, академик Российской инженерной академии Максим Кондратьев в беседе с aif.ru проанализировал траекторию полета дронов и назвал наиболее вероятную точку их пуска.

«Дроны запускались с территории Украины, и с максимальной вероятностью самой удобной точкой для пуска является Харьковская область. Если речь идет о двигателе внутреннего сгорания, то это либо Ан-196 'Лютый', либо, соответственно, ФП-2», — заявил эксперт. При этом Кондратьев подчеркнул, что арсенал противника стремительно модернизируется, и не исключил применения более скоростных средств поражения.

«Нужно понимать, что начинается эра реактивной беспилотной авиации. Поэтому здесь могли уже принимать участие реактивные беспилотники ВСУ», — добавил он. Комментируя методы пресечения подобных атак, эксперт обозначил приоритетные цели для ответных действий. По его мнению, удары должны наноситься не только по точкам старта, но и по логистической цепочке.

«Ответом на атаки противника является уничтожение складов готовой продукции и хранения дронов, транспортных колонн, доставляющих беспилотники фурами непосредственно в районы пусков, а также ликвидация точек старта, с которых аппараты запускаются по российским городам», — сказал Кондратьев. Особое внимание эксперт обратил на то, что производство наиболее опасных образцов вооружения киевским режимом выведено за пределы Украины.

«Раньше Вооружённые силы Российской Федерации уничтожали заводы с готовой продукцией на территории Украины. Сейчас производство перенесено с украинской территории в страны Евросоюза. В частности, беспилотные комплексы Ан-196 'Лютый' делают на территории Польши, о чём министерство обороны опубликовало официальный доклад с адресом этого завода. Поэтому уничтожение заводов по производству беспилотников на польской территории тоже должно стать одной из приоритетных целей», — подытожил Кондратьев. Оцените материал Обществоконфликт на Украине - эксклюзив - эксклюзивные новости





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