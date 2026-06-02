iPhone users in Russia may not get 5G access even after official launch

Apple's decision to limit 5G access on its iPhone devices in Russia has caused confusion among users and experts. The activation of 5G on iPhone depends on Apple, which controls the device's network capabilities and requires operators to confirm the correct functioning of the technology in their networks. The lack of cooperation between Apple and Russian operators has made it difficult for the company to provide the necessary settings and certify devices for use in Russian networks.

Владельцы iPh one в России могут не получить доступ к сетям пятого поколения (5G) даже после их официального запуска. Об этомПо словам экспертов, современные модели iPh one технически поддерживают диапазоны частот, которые планируется использовать для развертывания 5G в России.

Однако активация этой функции зависит от Apple, которая контролирует работу сетевых возможностей устройств и требует от операторов подтверждение корректной работы технологии в их сетях. После ухода с российского рынка компания почти прекратила взаимодействие с отечественными операторами связи, что существенно осложняет получение необходимых настроек и сертификацию устройств для работы в российских сетях. Гендиректор Enterprise Legal Solutions Анна Барабаш отметила, что ситуация осложняется и с юридической точки зрения.

По ее словам, Apple официально свернула деятельность в России, прекратила продажи устройств, отключила Apple Pay и ограничила работу ряда сервисов. Ведущий аналитик Mobile Research Group Эльдар Муртазин считает, что вероятность запуска 5G на iPhone в России близка к нулю. Эксперт также напомнил, что компания уже несколько лет не открывает для российских пользователей функцию звонков по технологии Voice over Wi-Fi. При этом эксперт НТИ по беспроводной связи Олег Яблоков считает, что отсутствие 5G не окажет существенного влияния на спрос на iPhone.

По его оценке, масштабного покрытия сетями пятого поколения в России в ближайшие один-два года не ожидается, поэтому большинство пользователей не заметят отсутствия этой функции.невозможность обработки платежей в App Store для российских пользователей. Новые подписки и продление действующих сервисов доступны только при наличии средств на балансе Apple ID. Сообщалось, что ограничения затронули Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple One, iCloud+, App Store и другие сервисы





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iphone 5G Russia Apple Operators Network Capabilities Activation Functionality Certification Coverage Demand Impact Services Payments Balance Apple ID Music Arcade One Icloud+ App Store Services Payments Balance Apple ID

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