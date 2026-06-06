Сооснователь сообщества Реактор и директор по развитию Game Art Pioneers Глеб Кадомцев рассказал, каких специалистов не хватает в российской игровой индустрии

Сооснователь сообщества Реактор и директор по развитию Game Art Pioneers Глеб Кадомцев во время ПМЭФ рассказал, каких специалистов не хватает в российской игровой индустрии. Он отметил, что индустрии нужны левелдизайнеры и режиссёры-постановщики. Если левелдизайнеров практически невозможно найти, то редиссёров-постановщиков мы буквально берём театральных, киношных и переобучаем. Также он добавил, что нынешним студентам надо вести «боевую работу», то есть работать не над уже устаревшими проектами, а над тем, чем индустрия живёт прямо сейчас.

Сооснователь сообщества Реактор и директор по развитию Game Art Pioneers Глеб Кадомцев во время ПМЭФ рассказал, каких специалистов не хватает в российской игровой индустрии. Соответствующее заявление он сделал в рамках дискуссии «Создавая игры — формируем будущее: индустрия геймдева, образование и мировоззрение нового поколения», трансляция шла на «Индустрии нужны левелдизайнеры и режиссёры-постановщики.

Если левелдизайнеров практически невозможно найти, то редиссёров-постановщиков мы буквально берём театральных, киношных и переобучаем.нам бы хотелось, чтобы на уровне вузов проводилась эта работа, чтобы мы могли сразу ребят забирать к себе в компании», — сказал он. Кадомцев добавил, что нынешним студентам надо вести «боевую работу», то есть работать не над уже устаревшими проектами, а над тем, чем индустрия живёт прямо сейчас





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