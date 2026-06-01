Собаки на теннисных турнирах: тренд или просто удобство?

Игроки-женщины increasingly заводят собак, чтобы ездить с ними по турнирам. У Калинской - такса Белла, у Потаповой - пудель Бэби. Причем заводили они собак, чтобы ездить с ними по турнирам, почти одновременно - только у Анны это была еще не Белла, ей всего пара лет.

У Калинской - такса Белла, у Потаповой - пудель Бэби. Причем заводили они собак, чтобы ездить с ними по турнирам, почти одновременно - только у Анны это была еще не Белла, ей всего пара лет.

"Мы с Настей завели собак почти одновременно, в 2020-м, когда начинался ковид. Мы с ней всегда были на связи, она мне на первых порах уверенности дала в том, что можно жить в туре с собакой, - рассказала Калинская Спортсу'. - Когда я начала ездить с собакой, тогда это было необычно. А сейчас это правда похоже на тренд, пушистых все больше, и приятно, что интернет обращает на это внимание.

Но кроме этого, помогает нам и эмоционально: твоя собака - как твой ребенок, лучшая поддержка. Мне тогда было страшновато заводить: все-таки собаке нужна забота, а как ее обеспечишь, когда постоянно летаешь. Меня в этом, что удивительно, очень поддержала тренер. Хотя мама, наоборот, говорила, что не нужно, что тяжело, трудно документы оформлять.

Особенно первые полгода было страшновато: на каких турнирах как относятся к собакам - где что можно, где нельзя. В раздевалках в основном не разрешают, а вот в ресторане, на кортах - чаще всего можно. Правил очень много, но я точно не жалею. Многие игроки ко мне подходили, спрашивали: как ты справляешься, как и что делаешь - интересовались опытом.

Возможно, им дало некую уверенность. Особенно не так страшно, если у тебя в команде есть кто-то еще, кто может помочь, у тебя ответственности чуть меньше. Так что у девчонок, возможно, был какой-то страх, а потом стали понимать: раз она может, почему мне не завести. Так что, может быть, и я помогла этот тренд запустить.

Теперь и зон, куда с собаками можно, стало больше. Собакам аккредитации стали делать. Я их не коллекционирую, но на US Open мне, например, принесли - так что есть одна такая на память, сувенир. Она звезда.

Не стремилась к этому, но все равно стала ею - сама по себе, - говорила Анна. - В этом году мы много путешествовали, особенно по США. Она приносит мне удачу, заряжает позитивом. Она особенная.

В Париже, например, Калинская поначалу без Беллы очень скучала, провела без нее две недели. А как только воссоединились - зарядилась, забыла про римскую травму и дошла до второй недели 'Ролан Гаррос', хотя по ходу предыдущего матча из-за жары ей был





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Калинская Потапова Собаки На Теннисных Турнирах Тrend Удобство

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