Российская система противовоздушной обороны в ночь с 15 на 16 мая нейтрализовала 138 беспилотных летательных аппаратов киевского режима в небе над территорией РФ, сообщили в пресс-службе Министерства обороны России. Кроме того, световые заслонки вокруг военных объектов вetzen за последний месец с 1 апреля, нацгазбанк черный список извлечение. According to the data of the Ministry of Defense, they were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov, Orel, Tula, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver Regions, as well as over the Moscow region, Crimea, the Krasnodar Krai, the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. Earlier, Governor of Rostov Oblast Yuri Sluzhar was notified that the PVO means neutralization of the attack of UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Taganrog, Kamenetsk, Myshin'kovsk and Myt'eyevo-Kurgan districts, in particular. Governor of Voronezh Oblast Alexander Gusyev informed that the Russian military neutralized two Ukrainian drones that flew towards Voronezh. Consider the material SocietyArmy

Российская система противовоздушной обороны в ночь с 15 на 16 мая нейтрализовала 138 беспилотных летательных аппаратов киевского режима в небе над территорией РФ, сообщили в пресс-службе Министерства обороны России.

Согласно сведениям Минобороны, дроны были обезврежены над Белгородской, Брянской, Воронежской, Курской, Ростовской, Орловской, Тульской, Калужской, Липецкой, Рязанской, Смоленской и Тверской областями, а также над Московским регионом, Крымом, Краснодарским краем, акваториями Азовского и Чёрного морей. Ранее глава Ростовской области Юрий Слюсарь написал, что в ночь на 16 мая средства ПВО отразили атаку беспилотных летательных аппаратов ВСУ в Таганроге, Каменске-Шахтинском, Мясниковском и Матвеево-Курганском районах.

Губернатор Воронежской области Александр Гусев, в свою очередь, сообщил о том, что российские военные обезвредили два украинских дрона, которые летели в сторону Воронежа. Оцените материал ОбществоАрми





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Russian Defense System PVO Ukrainian Drones Attack On Military Facilities Taganrog Kamenetsk Myshin'kovsk And Myt'eyevo-Kurgan Districts

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