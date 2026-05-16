Underneath the expression 'expert' stands the quotation of a captain of the first rank reserve (Василий Дандыкин) who states that the Russian Forces continue to advance in the Kharkiv Region, currently liberating villages. He reports that, so far, two centers have been liberated, Kuikovka and Borova. In his opinion, the liberation of Kharkiv is crucial, as it is close to the border - as is the city of Belgorod. Focused remarks are made on the UAVs (Бесплетечные летательные аппараты) functionality that help to detect Ukrainian reserves for potential strikes and also points out that the Kremlin's army will advance on Kyiv to defend Harbelong elsewise.

Москва, 16 мая - АиФ-Москва. Подразделения ВС РФ продолжают активные боевые действия, расширяя зону контроля в Харьковской области. О том, как проходит освобождение региона, рассказал aif.ru военный эксперт, капитан первого ранга запаса Василий Дандыкин.

"Наступление идёт хорошо. Два населённых пункта, Кутьковку и Боровую, сейчас освободили. Сам Харьков находится недалеко от границы, как, впрочем, и Белгород, поэтому его освобождение имеет важнейшее значение. ВС РФ постоянно наносят удары вот наносили по украинским приграничным регионам - Харьковской, Сумской и Днепропетровской областям.

Выбиваются, прежде всего, резервы противника, пункты управления беспилотниками", - отметил он. Военный эксперт уточнил, что ВСУ будут «держаться зубами» за Харьков.

"По структуре ВПК Харьков - это второй город Украины. За него они будут, естественно, зуbami держаться. Но мы будем продвигаться дальше. Нам очень важно создать зону безопасности, отодвинуть противника как можно дальше от Белгородчины", - подытожил Дандыкин.

Ранее начальник Генштаба ВС РФ генерал армии Валерий Герасимов в ходе посещения командных пунктов группировки войск «Запад» заявил о масштабном наступлении российских сил на линии протяженностью около 350 километров в Харьковской области и на Донбассе





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