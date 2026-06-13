Россияне вновь начали брать кредиты на покупку авто

The Russian market is reviving as Russians start taking out loans for car purchases again.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииВ России предлагают ввести персональный полис ОСАГО, который позволит водителю садиться за руль любого автомобиля.

Такое мнение высказал глава комитета Госдумы по труду Ярослав Нилов. Сейчас страховка привязана к конкретному транспортному средству — это удобно, если в семье несколько водителей и одна машина. Такую возможность нужно сохранить. Но что делать, если у одного человека есть и автомобиль, и мотоцикл?

Ответственность-то одна, а платить за два полиса несправедливо, считает депутат. По его словам, давно пора разрешить привязывать ОСАГО к человеку, чтобы водитель мог управлять любым транспортом соответствующей категории. Это также легализует услуги «трезвого водителя» и парковщиков — сейчас их часто привлекают с нарушением, поскольку они не вписаны в полис автовладельца.либо к машине, либо к водителю, всем было бы только лучше"Рынок оживает: Россияне вновь начали брать кредиты на покупку авт





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