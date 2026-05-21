Роналду оформил пятый гол за Real Madrid, сделав его первыми на этом сезоне

Клик aquí, чтобы прочитать больше о сюжете.

Роналду отправил мяч ударом с левого фланга в дальний угол ворот. По данным Transfermarkt , Криштиану забил пятый гол за клуб из Эр-Рияда со штрафного и сделал это впервые с августа 2024 года, когда поразил ворота «Аль-Фейхи’ (4:1).

Люблю Роналду хотя бы за то, что на протяжении всей карьеры делает больно своим хейтерам. Риго,Домиан зашивайте пятые точки в очередной разЛюблю Роналду хотя бы за то, что на протяжении всей карьеры делает больно своим хейтерам. Риго,Домиан зашивайте пятые точки в очередной разЛюблю Роналду хотя бы за то, что на протяжении всей карьеры делает больно своим хейтерам. Риго,Домиан зашивайте пятые точки в очередной ра





sportsru / 🏆 7. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Soccer Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Transfermarkt Penta Goal May 2024 Al-Fayhi Soccer Soccer Soccer Soccer Soccer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Перес и Модрич на награждении Суперкубка ИспанииКамера Movistar поймала диалог президента Real Madrid Флорентино Переса с Лукой Модричем после поражения в Суперкубке Испании от Барселоны.

Read more »

Противники в Лиге чемпионов : Реал МадридСтатья исследует историю противостояний Real Madrid с разными командами в Лиге чемпионов, включая Bayern Munich, Manchester City, и Liverpool. Описывается ряд ключевых матчей и побед Real Madrid.

Read more »

Футбольные новости: скандалы, оценки и прогнозыОбзор последних новостей из мира футбола: спорные заявления Real Madrid TV, обвинения в адрес «Барселоны», мнения экспертов и игроков, финансовые вопросы и прогнозы на будущее.

Read more »

Real Madrid Displeased with Leaks, Feels Someone is Trying to Damage ClubThe Spanish football club Real Madrid is unhappy with the recent leaks of information and believes that someone is trying to harm the club. The situation escalated after a player from the opposing team, Tchuameni, and a teammate, Valverde, had a disagreement during a training session.

Read more »

Real Madrid's struggles under Mbaappe, Ferdinand, injury woes continueA recap of Real Madrid's recent struggles, including their exit from the Champions League quarterfinals and their disappointing performances in domestic cups and the Super Cup against Barcelona.

Read more »

Champions League Final: Barcelona vs Real MadridThe final match of the 2025/2026 Champions League season took place between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The atmosphere in the team was described as extremely heavy, with numerous conflicts, suspensions, and leaks of information. The trainer was expected to leave his position soon. The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, did not attend the match personally, possibly to avoid congratulating the opponent with the championship.

Read more »