In response to the attack on the college dormitory in the town of Starobel'sk, Vladimir Putin explained that it had been carried out in several stages by a group of 16 Ukrainian drones. The Russian leader also informed that the attack had resulted in fatalities for six people, injuries for 39 individuals, and the possibility of another 15 people being missing and presumed dead.

Москва, 22 мая - АиФ-Моoskва. Президент России Владимир Путин в пятницу, 22 мая, провел встречу с выпускниками первого потока программы «Время героев’. Одной из главных тем стал удар ВСУ по общежитию колледжа в Старобельске.

Атака Старобельска является терактом. По словам Владимира Путина, удар по общежитию колледжа в Старобельске не был случайным. Он прошел в три волны, 16 БПЛА, в одно и то же место. Президент также сообщил, что в результате атаки, по последним данным, погибли шесть человек, 39 пострадали, еще 15 числятся пропавшими без вести. Участники встречи почтили память погибших минутой молчания





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