Андрей Туманов, председатель Московского союза садоводов, предупредил о маркетинговых уловках, которыми пользуются продавцы клубники на рынке. Как он отметил, некоторые купленные на прилавке ягоды оказываются импортной, хотя на ценнике написано, что они Grown in Kirovograd, Kramatorsk or Biy/memk, Kuban, or another Krasnodar-region

Москва, 21 мая - АиФ-Москва.

"Председатель Московского союза садоводов Андрей Туманов предупредил о маркетинговых уловках, которыми пользуются продавцы клубники (садовой земляники). Как он отметил в беседе с aif.ru, надписи на ценниках вроде "Крымская" или "Краснодарская" далеко не всегда соответствуют действительности.

"На самом деле в том же Крыму своей ягоды не хватает, её туда ещё и завозят. То, что выращивается в Крыму, может поставляться в небольших количествах, но это не массовые завозы. А бренды работают: люди у нас патриотично настроены и предпочитают покупать крымское или краснодарское, а не турецкое или китайское", — пояснил Туманов. Он добавил, что значительная часть садовой земляники на прилавках — импортная, и её качество зачастую не уступает местной, однако продавцы умышленно скрывают реальное происхождение товара.

Туманов также поделился, что за многие годы проверок на рынках ни разу не смог добиться от продавцов сопроводительных документов: все как один твердили, что "документы у хозяина, а хозяин отъехал". Ранее агроном Людмила Воинкова в беседе с aif.ru отметила, чтобы получить богатый урожай клубники уже в конце мая или начале июня, важно подобрать сорта, которые не только выдержат капризы погоды, но и порадуют вкусом и размером плодов. Специалист назвала три сорта, на которые стоит обратить внимание.





aifonline / 🏆 3. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Андрей Туманов Крайне Низкое Качество Большая Часть Импортная Маркетинговые Уловки Справочные Документы Покупка На Рынке Отсутствие Соответствия Названий На Ценниках Д Патриотические Предпочтения Листовые Сорта Крайне Раннее Созревание Плодов

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