Парижский суд приговорил грузинских граждан к тюремным срокам за кражу книг русских классиков

Группа граждан Грузии осуждена во Франции за organised theft of rare Russian classic books from major Parisian and Lyon libraries. Damage estimated at €770,000, raising concerns about security of cultural heritage.

В Париже суд приговорил шестерых граждан Грузии к срокам лишения свободы от полутора до семи лет за кражу книг русских классиков из библиотек Франции. Перед судом предстали трое основных обвиняемых, двое из которых уже были осуждены в Литве и Эстонии за аналогичные преступления, но были экстрадированы во Францию для продолжения разбирательства. 50-летнего Михаила З. литовский суд приговорил к трём годам и четырём месяцам за кражу изданий XIX века, а 49-летнюю Беку Т. эстонский суд - к трём с половиной годам.

Ещё двоих обвиняемых арестовали в Грузии, которая не выдает своих граждан. Грузинский суд приговорил их к пяти годам тюремного заключения, в то время как парижский суд заочно приговорил их к шести годам и выдал международный ордер на арест. По версии прокурора, группа совершила массовую, тщательно спланированную и циничную кражу. Преступления были совершены в 2023 году в библиотеке Дидро Высшей нормальной школы Лиона, а также в Национальной библиотеке Франции и Университетской библиотеке языков и цивилизаций в Париже.

Из Национальной библиотекиFrance похитили шесть книг Александра Пушкина, две книги Михаила Лермонтова и одну книгу Евгения Баратынского. Общий ущерб оценивается в 770 тысяч евро. Это дело вызвало широкий общественный резонанс, подняв вопросы о безопасности культурных ценностей в общедоступных библиотеках и международном сотрудничестве в борьбе с кражей предметов искусства и исторических материалов. Особое внимание привлекло то, что некоторые из похищенных изданий являются редкими уникальными экземплярами, что увеличивает их историческую и финансовую ценность.

Следствие установило, что преступная группа действовала слаженно, используя тщательную подготовку и знание/library routines. Предполагается, что snatched rare books were intended for the black market, seeking high prices from private collectors. The case highlights vulnerabilities in library security protocols, prompting French institutions to review and strengthen measures for protecting invaluable heritage items. International legal coordination between France, Lithuania, Estonia and Georgia proved crucial in bringing many perpetrators to justice, though some remain at large.

The sentencing serves as a warning against the illicit trade of cultural objects





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Кража Книг Русские Классики Библиотеки Франции Грузинские Граждане Уголовный Процесс Культурное Наследие Черный Рынок

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