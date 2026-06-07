Врач-реаниматолог и иеромонах Феодорит (Сеньчуков) объяснил правила питания во время Петрова поста в 2026 году. Пост длится 34 дня, с 8 июня по 11 июля. Запрещены мясо, яйца и молочные продукты. Рыба разрешена по субботам, воскресеньям, полиелейным праздникам и в некоторые будние дни. Также разрешена пища с растительным маслом (елей) в определенные дни. Собеседник подчеркивает, что пост является мягким.

Врач-реаниматолог и иеромонах Феодорит (Сеньчуков) рассказал, что во время Петрова (Апостольского) поста, одного из четырех многодневных постов Православной Церкви, запрещено употребление мяса, яиц и молочных продуктов.

Рыба разрешается лишь в определенные дни. В 2026 году пост продлится 34 дня, начиная с 8 июня, и завершится 11 июля, накануне праздника апостолов Петра и Павла. Отец Феодорит охарактеризовал этот пост как мягкий. Согласно общему правилу, рыбу можно есть по субботам, воскресеньям и в полиелейные праздники. additionally, традиция допускает употребление рыбы в все понедельники, за исключением 8 июня, и во все вторники, кроме 30 июня.

По четвергам рыба разрешена во все дни, кроме 18 и 25 июня. Во все дни, когда разрешена рыба, также можно есть морепродукты. Кроме того, по сложившейся традиции, в дни, когда рыба запрещена, разрешается пища, приготовленная с использованием растительного масла (елей). В 2026 году такие дни выпадают на 12, 17, 18, 24, 25 июня, а также 1, 8 и 10 июля.

Таким образом, despite строгие ограничения на мясо, яйца и молочное, пост предполагает относительно гибкий режим питания с многочисленными исключениями для рыбы и растительных блюд





РИА Новости / 🏆 16. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Петров Пост Апостольский Пост Правила Поста Рыба Елей Православная Церковь Иеромонах Феодорит 2026 Год Пища Во Время Поста Морепродукты

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