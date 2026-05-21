Ошибка в изображении американского флага на смартфоне Trump Mobile T1

У нового золотого смартфона Trump Mobile T1, выпущенного компанией Дональда Трампа, заметили ошибку в изображении американского флага на корпусе устройства. Вместо 13 полос на нем оказалось только 11. Видео с телефоном ранее появилось в Instagram-аккаунте* Trump Mobile. После проверки устройства телекомпания NBC подтвердила, что на флаге действительно отсутствуют две полосы. Смартфон стоимостью 499 долларов поступил в продажу почти на девять месяцев позже заявленного срока. Изначально устройство рекламировали как произведенное в США, однако позже описание изменили. По данным CNN, теперь в компании утверждают, что телефон «разработан с учетом американских ценностей». Ранее журналисты телеканала NBC News подвергли критике смартфон Trump Mobile T1, продвигаемый как устройство американской сборки.

У нового золотого смартфона Trump Mobile T1, выпущенного компанией Дональда Трампа, заметили ошибку в изображении американского флага на корпусе устройства. Вместо 13 полос на нем оказалось только 11.

Видео с телефоном ранее появилось в Instagram-аккаунте* Trump Mobile. После проверки устройства телекомпания NBC подтвердила, что на флаге действительно отсутствуют две полосы. Смартфон стоимостью 499 долларов поступил в продажу почти на девять месяцев позже заявленного срока. Изначально устройство рекламировали как произведенное в США, однако позже описание изменили.

По данным CNN, теперь в компании утверждают, что телефон «разработан с учетом американских ценностей». Ранее журналисты телеканала NBC News подвергли критике смартфон Trump Mobile T1, продвигаемый как устройство американской сборки. * Деятельность Meta (соцсети Facebook и Instagram) запрещена в России как экстремистска





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