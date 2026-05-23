Кух specializes in personal communication

Gill's response to leaving him out of the 2026 World Cup team is a detailed account of his struggles with form and influence, plus an explanation of his decision-making process and respect for his legacy. Cook also refers to the complexity of resolving this issue and the impact of his involvement on the rest of the team, making this discussion of his exclusion a complex one.

Главный тренер сборной Англии(«Челси») в состав национальной команды на чемпионат мира 2026 года.

"Думаю, он страдает от того, что находится не в лучшей индивидуальной форме. На протяжении всего сезона он просто не так решал исход матчей и не так влиял на игру, как в предыдущие годы. Во-вторых, он не очень сильно повлиял на нашу игру. Его показатели с нами просто не были выдающимися, были недостаточно хорошими, чтобы сказать: "Он едет в любом случае".

Просто такова реальность. Ему несколько раз пришлось покинуть сбор из-за травм, а когда он был в лагере, он не оказывал того влияния, которого мы все от него ждали. Я могу найти немало аргументов в пользу его включения в состав. Я уважаю его мастерство и его совершенно уникальный характер.

В лагере он никогда не создавал проблем. Думаю, его характер помогает ему даже в важнейшие моменты не нервничать и действовать решительно. Но для таких моментов нужно еще и быть в форме, нужно влиять на команду, а он не смог доказывать это постоянно. Это был один из самых сложных телефонных звонков, и, конечно, это одно из самых громких имён, оставленных вне состава.

Но я отказываюсь брать игроков просто из-за имени и отказываюсь потом ставить их не на свои позиции, лишь бы дать им поиграть. Я предпочитаю принять тяжёлое решение заранее, переварить его и потом полностью сосредоточиться на остальных", – приводит слова Тухеля издание Evening Standard. Материалы по тем





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Football Gareth Irvine World Cup 2026 Leaving Out Of The Team Form Influence Gill (Coach) Decision-Making Process Legacy Complexity

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