Кла encouraged to use sport for leisure, children should not attract to professional sport": figure skating coach, Tatiana Tarasova

Figures skating coach, Tatiana Tarasova, has expressed her concerns regarding the involvement of young children in figure skating competitions. In her opinion, exposing children to professional sports at a tender age may be harmful to their physical development and overall well-being. Despite the fact that some young figure skaters have managed to achieve impressive results in figure skating, Tatiana argues that the extensive training involved is too demanding for their developing bodies. She believes that school education should be the foundation for youth development, leaving sports for leisure and competition purposes. As for her admiration of figure skating stars, Tarasova primarily values their intelligence and grace, emphasizing the importance of determination and grit in professional sports.

В свою передачу, выбрали её героиней? – Я на свою передачу всегда звал людей, которые мне были интересны. Не потому, что человек, скажем, тренер по фигурному катанию.

Этого мне недостаточно. – Как вы относитесь к привлеканию к спорту несовершеннолетних? – Я всегда смущался, когда к спорту привлекают совсем маленьких ребят, например, в художественной гимнастике. – Вы говорите, что физически несовершеннолетним нельзя привлекать к спорту.

Почему? – Да, это действительно вредно для человека, когда он еще физически не сформировался. Например, подросток может изобразить изгибы, которых не может более старший человек. Тем не менее, в итоге организм может нанести себе вред.

– Что вы знаете о девочках, которые занимаются фигурным катанием? Почему запретили привлекать несовершеннолетних к таким увлекательным видам спорта? – Что за всё-таки есть фигуристки, которые в 14-15 лет выигрывали Олимпийские игры. Это здорово, конечно.

Но я всё-таки думаю, что потребовалось бы много сил, чтобы сегодня добиться победы на Олимпийских играх. Особенно со стороны совсем молодого организма. – Что, на ваш взгляд, то, за что её уважают в фигурном катании? – Она была быстрой, всегда отвечала на вопросы и это приятно.

– Она умная, обаятельная, красивая женщина – вот это сочетание невероятно мощное





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Tatiana Tarasova Figure Skating Young Children Professional Sports Figure Skating Coach Olympic Games Figure Skating Competitions School Education Leisure Sports Leverage And Discipline

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