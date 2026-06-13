Казахстан планирует административную ответственность за мат в интернете

Правительство Казахстана внесло законопроект о введении штрафов за использование нецензурной лексики в сети. Пока за это могут привлекать по статье о мелком хулиганстве, ноsoon появится отдельная норма. О планах сообщил премьер-министр Олжас Бектенов.

Правительство Казахстан а объявило о планах ввести отдельную административную ответственность за использование нецензурной лексики в интернет е. Это решение было озвучено премьер-министром Олжасом Бектеновым в ответ на запрос депутатов, которые просили дать правовую оценку случаям публичного сквернословия, в том числе на мероприятиях, позиционируемых как образовательные.

По словам главы кабинета министров, соответствующий законопроект уже подготовлен. Он предлагает изменить статью 434 Кодекса Республики Казахстан об административных правонарушениях. Сейчас действующая норма относит нецензурную брань и подобные действия к мелкому хулиганству, за которое предусмотрены штраф до двадцати месячных расчётных показателей (примерно 180 долларов), общественные работы от двадцати до шестидесяти часов либо административный арест на срок от пяти до пятнадцати суток. В целях плавного введения новых мер предлагается переходный период.

В течение него, например, автомобилистам, нарушающим правила, вместо штрафов будут направлять информационные уведомления с предупреждением о новых требованиях. Это даст гражданам время adapt к изменениям, после чего за аналогичные проступки начнут привлекать к ответственности по обновлённой статье. Инициатива стала частью более широкой кампании по повышению культуры общения в публичном пространстве, включая социальные сети. Власти подчёркивают, что Maßnahmen направлены на защиту моральных устоев и общественного порядка, особенно в отношении молодёжи.

Эксперты, однако, отмечают сложности enforcement таких норм в цифровой среде, где анонимность и масштабы контента затрудняют контроль. Кроме того, возникают вопросы о балансе между регулированием и свободой слова. В[current_year] году аналогичные попытки уже предпринимались в других странах региона, что вызывает дискуссию о надлежащем уровне вмешательства государства в частную жизнь граждан. В Казахстане законопроект теперь пройдёт обязательные парламентские слушания, после чего может быть принят





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Казахстан Нецензурная Лексика Интернет Административная Ответственность Законопроект

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