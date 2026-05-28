The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has stated that it will not give up its nuclear weapons and does not see the possibility of denuclearization. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK made this statement on May 28, as reported by the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (CTAK). The statement emphasizes that denuclearization of the DPRK will never happen and considers such demands as pressure and attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the state. The DPRK also stated that it will continue to protect its sovereign rights and interests in security. The text also mentions a statement made by the White House on May 17 that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on a common goal to denuclearize North Korea during their talks in Beijing. They also agreed on a strategy to further advance the issue of denuclearizing Pyongyang. The statement emphasizes that this position is seen as a shared strategic goal by Washington and Beijing.

КНДР не намерена отказываться от ядерного оружия и исключает возможность денуклеаризации страны. Об этом 28 мая заявили в Министерстве иностранных дел (МИД) КНДР, передает Центральное телеграфное агентство Кореи (ЦТАК).

"Снова ясно, что "денуклеаризация" Корейской Народно-Демократической Республики никогда не произойдет", — говорится в заявлении. В Пхняне подчеркнули, что подобные требования рассматриваются как давление и попытка вмешательства во внутренние дела государства. В ведомстве заявили, что страна будет продолжать защищать свои суверенные права и интересы безопасности.

"Что бы ни говорили другие, мы будем тщательно защищать суверенные права, интересы безопасности и право на развитие нации", — отмечается в сообщении. На те же грабли: как изменится вопрос ядерного сдерживания в ближайшие годы ЕС тайно создает собственное ядерное оружие На сайте Белого дома 17 мая сообщили, что президент США Дональд Трамп и председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин в ходе переговоров в Пекине подтвердили общую цель по денуклеаризации КНДР. Лидеры двух стран согласовали подход к дальнейшему продвижению вопроса ядерного разоружения Пхеньяна.

В заявлении отмечается, что эта позиция рассматривается как общая стратегическая задача Вашингтона и Пекина





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Democratic People's Republic Of Korea Nuclear Weapons Denuclearization Pressure Interference Sovereign Rights Interests In Security Common Goal Strategy Washington Beijing

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