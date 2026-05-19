Иностранные сериалы на советском ТВ: transformative impact on cultural code

The 1980s brought a surge of foreign TV series to Soviet TV, captivating viewers across the USSR. While earlier, cinematographies of other countries were known, TV often showcased multipart series from Eastern Europe, including both war dramas like the Polish series "Четыре танкиста и собака" and crime dramas like the "Тридцать случаев майора Земана". Yet, these hours did not escape the attention of a populist foreign series that gained substantial popularity within the USSR - the Mexican melodrama "Есения". This hit showcased over 91 million viewers; a record number! With the surge, unexpected cascades unfolded. Superficially, a Brazilian series 'Laços de Família' (also known as 'The Ties That Bind') was first aired in a trial broadcast; this was done to assess the scale of the phenomenon. Similarly, a superhero series 'The Fantastic Four' was tested before being released to the full run, each episode. This notable increase of viewership was coupled with a substantial cultural shift. All these series influenced the country's cultural code, introducing novel concepts, akin to those coined by comedy greats like Leonid Gaidai or Elmyr Izyaslavovich Razyayev in the past. Actors too entered the theatre scene; with this surge, characters from these series became synonymous with 'good apples'. This term was the Russian interpretation of the concept.

В 1980-е годы советское телевидение пережило нашествие иностранных сериалов, которые буквально покорили зрителей со всего СССР. Конечно, с кинематографом других стран в Совестком Союзе были знакомы, и знакомы хорошо.

Правда, по телевидению чаще показывали многосерийные фильмы из стран Восточной Европы — среди них были как военные драмы вроде польского сериала «Четыре танкиста и собака», так и вполне криминальные «Тридцать случаев майора Земана». Но нельзя и забывать, что самым кассовым фильмом в советском прокате была мексиканская мелодрама «Есения», которую в 1975 году посмотрели рекордные 91,4 млн зрителей; это больше, чем у советского рекордсмена, боевика «Пираты XX века» (87,6 млн проданных билетов).

Наверное, от нового нашествия сериалов западного производства никто чудес не ждал. Бразильская «Рабыню Изауру» сначала запустили в тестовом показе — и только когда стал ясен масштаб феномена, вышло и продолжение. То же самое было с какой-либо американской «Сантой-Барбарой» — у нас не показывали ни начала, ни финальных серий, но поклонников у семейства Кэпвеллов оказалось очень много.

И самое любопытное — все эти сериалы обогатили отечественный культурный код, добавив в него некоторые понятия, как это делали раньше комедии Леонида Гайдая или Эльдара Рязанова





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Foreign TV Series Soviet TV Cultural Code Arthur C. Conan Doyle Leonis Kreizberg Soviet Time TV Eastern European TV Series Mexican Melodramas Brazillian TV Series American TV Series

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