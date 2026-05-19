Sara Millss, a resident of Britain, compared her difficult childbirth experience to a journey into the afterlife, but thanks to the quick actions of doctors and several blood transfusions, she skipped the trip to the Other Side and survived. Mere Nick, a foot and ankle surgeon, also reported unusual sensations during a heart attack, but lived to tell the tale. Despite the challenges, both women have taught us valuable lessons about the resilience and determination of the human spirit. Assess the article based on the severity of trauma, the success of medical intervention, and the moral message of hope and inspiration it conveys. The story of Sara Millss begins during her second pregnancy. After experiencing complications during a checkup, doctors advised her to undergo labor either through a cesarean section or a home-delivery attempt. She decided to risk giving birth alone, despite the potential risks.

Жительница Британии Сара Миллс рассказала, что во время тяжелых родов едва не отправилась в рай, пишет The Mirror. Она прошла первый раз родоразрешение кесаревым сечением, во второй разdoctors разрешили родить самостоятельно.

Однако во время родов она почувствовала странный дискомфорт, в результате врачи все прооперировали женщину и достали здоровую девочку. В этот момент Миллс почувствовала жар и слабость. Британке сделали общий наркоз и продолжили операцию. Врачи обнаружили в ее матке тромб, после удаления которого началось сильное кровотечение.

В результате женщина потеряла несколько литров крови, ей понадобилось семь переливаний. Пациентка рассказала, что когда врачи боролись за ее жизнь, она увидела перед собой яркий белый свет, который показывал ей дорогу в рай. По словам женщины, она туда она не попала, так как врачи смогли привести ее в сознание. Ранее сообщалось, что хирург-ортопед Мэри Нил выжила после остановки сердца, которое не билось почти 30 минут.

Она заявила, что в момент клинической смерти испытала необычные ощущения, которые описывает как «переход в иной мир». Оцените материал происшествиядорога в ра





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