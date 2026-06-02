Женщина в Санкт-Петербурге grievously injured нападением бывшего супруга: seven ножевых lesions и потеря two литров крови

В Санкт-Петербурге женщина подверглась нападению со стороны бывшего мужа, который нанёс ей семь ножевых ран. После инцидента она потеряла около двух литров крови, сейчас врачи борясь за её ногу. Подозреваемый задержан.

Жительница Санкт-Петербург а стала жертвой жестокого нападения со стороны бывшего супруга. Инцидент произошёл в квартире, где пара ранее проживала вместе. После расставания, длившегося около двух месяцев, мужчина связался с женщиной и убедил её приехать на прежнее место жительства.

По словам пострадавшей, как только она оказалась внутри, бывший муж набросился на неё с ножом, нанеся семь ножевых ранений. Один удар пришёлся на руку, когда она пыталась защитить лицо, остальные - в живот и ногу. В результате травм женщина потеряла около двух литров крови, а врачи борются за восстановление повреждённых конечностей: в настоящее время она не чувствует правую ногу и не может ходить. После нападения агрессор запер квартиру изнутри, забрав ключи и мобильный телефон, и покинул помещение.

Теряя сознание от потери крови, пострадавшая смогла доползти до балкона, открыть окно и позвать на помощь. Её крики услышал прохожий, который незамедлительно вызвал скорую медицинскую помощь. Благодаря быстрой реакции медиков и соседей, женщина была спасена, ей провели несколько сложных операций. Подозреваемый был задержан правоохранительными органами и в настоящее время находится под следствием.

Официальные органы не комментируют детали дела, однако подобные случаи насилия в семье вызывают растущую общественную обеспокоенность и поднимают вопросы о безопасности жертв домашнего насилия после разрыва отношений





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Нападение Бывший Супруг Ножевые Ранения Санкт-Петербург Домашнее Насилие

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