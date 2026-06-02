Джеффри Эпштейн хранил сперму в криобанке на случай своей смерти

Новые документы reveal that financier Jeffrey Epstein made private arrangements for cryopreservation of his sperm, with contracts specifying posthumous transfer to his estate, raising bioethical concerns.

Джеффри Эпштейн , фигура, окружённая скандалами, took measures to preserve his biological material for potential posthumous use. According to investigative reports, Epstein arranged for the cryopreservation of his sperm at the California Cryobank prior to October 2012.

He later signed a new storage agreement in 2016. The contractual documents, which include a letter regarding payment renewal and bear his signature, explicitly stipulated that the sperm remained Epstein's property. This distinguished his arrangement from typical sperm donation, as it was intended for personal retention. A critical clause addressed the event of his death, dictating that the biological material should be transferred under the control of his estate or another legal representative.

This private arrangement only became public knowledge after the U.S. Department of Justice released related documents. It remains unclear whether the samples are still preserved and their current location. CooperCompanies, the parent company of California Cryobank since 2021, stated to The New York Times that the bank no longer stores any samples associated with Jeffrey Epstein, though they declined to answer further inquiries. Legal and bioethics experts interviewed by the publication highlighted the profound ethical questions this case raises.

The reproductive technology industry is engaged in ongoing debate about whether cryobanks should accept biological material from individuals with serious criminal histories. The existence of this agreement had been concealed from the public for years, only surfacing incidentally in court documents related to Epstein's former associate Nicholas Tartaglione. The document was officially unsealed by a federal judge, bringing these details to light





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Джеффри Эпштейн Криобанк Сперма Наследство Биоэтика Репродуктивные Технологии

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

В Epic Games Store бесплатно и навсегда раздают сразу две игрыВ магазине Epic Games Store стартовала бесплатная раздача игр Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts и Football Manager 2024. Об этом сообщает портал DTF .

Read more »

«Бавария» пыталась переманить 14-летнего Ямаля у «Барсы» в 2022-м. Мюнхенцы не рискнули заплатить 5 млн евро (Bild)Об этом рассказал шеф футбольного отдела Bild Кристиан Фальк в своей новой книге Transfer-Insider.

Read more »

Показавший в интернете гонку сперматозоидов студент стал долларовым миллионеромTSFS: стартап 18-летнего Эрика Чжу Sperm Racing оценили в $75 млн

Read more »

ПСБ нашел партнера для застройки принадлежащего ему участка в ПодмосковьеДевелопер загородной недвижимости Villagio Estate поможет банку возвести на Пятницком шоссе крупный жилой квартал

Read more »

Финансист не верит в подлинность предсмертной записки ЭпштейнаMark Epstein, brother of the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, does not believe in the authenticity of the document, which is a general statement of forgiveness. According to the materials of the case, the note was discovered by former chambermate of Epstein, Nicholas Tartangelo, in July 2019. This happened after the financier was found unconscious in the cell. In August 2019, Epstein died in prison. The official version of his death is suicide.

Read more »

Mark Epstein calls Bruce Dickinson the forgery of his brother's supposed suicide noteMark Epstein, the brother of financier Jeffrey Epstein, called Dickinson's note an imposture and doubted his brother's intention to commit suicide, except for writing a suicide note. In an interview with The National Enquirer, Mark said, 'I knew Jeff all my life. If he intended to commit suicide or write a suicide note, he would write it to someone, not just a general announcement saying goodbye. I don't believe it,' referring to the supposed suicide note written by Dickinson.

Read more »