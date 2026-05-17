The article discusses the possibility of former German Chancellor Gerhard Shreder becoming a mediator in negotiations between Russia and the EU. It highlights his close ties to Russia and his involvement in energy projects, such as 'Nord Stream' and 'Rosneft'. The author explores the skepticism towards this possibility in the EU and leaves it up to the reader to decide on the potential consequences for Russia-EU relations if a bilateral dialogue is established. The article also mentions that European Council President Kaia Kallas has not ruled out the possibility of replacing Shreder as the EU's representative in negotiations with Russia, but her initiative was met with skepticism. The text quotes a Kremlin representative, who emphasized the difficulty of a mediator's role in negotiations with Russia.

Отмечается, что второй лично знаком с российским лидером Владимиром Путиным и Владимиром Зеленским, но в Германии заявляют, что ему вменяют чрезмерную мягкость в отношении России.

При этом бывший офис заявил, что никаких запросов к бывшему канцлеру не последовало. Шпигель добавил, что посредником может быть и представитель другой страны - среди рассматриваемых фигур бывший премьер Италии Марио Драги и президент Финляндии Александр Стубба. Любой формат, по мнению экспертов, должен учитывать позицию США, иначе планы ЕС могут сорвать. Ранее президент России Владимир Путин отметил, что считает Герхарда Шрёдера, бывшего канцлера Германии, наиболее подходящей фигурой для ведения диалога между Россией и Европой.

Шрёдер руководил Германией с 1998 по 2005 год и на протяжении многих лет остаётся одной из самых неоднозначных персон в европейской политике из-за своих тесных связей с Москвой. После завершения политической карьеры он участвовал в российских энергетических проектах, таких как «Северный поток» и «Роснефть», а также поддерживал личные контакты с Путиным. Именно поэтому его возможная роль посредника в переговорах с Россией вызвала волну критики в Евросоюзе.

В свою очередь, Кая Каллас, отвечая на вопрос о готовности заменить Шрёдера в качестве переговорщика от ЕС, заявила, что не исключает для себя такой возможности. Однако эта инициатива была встречена скептически. Представитель Кремля отметил, что Каллас было бы непросто выступать в подобной роли, напомнив слова Путина о том, что вести диалог с Россией может лишь тот, кто ..





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Russia-EU Relations Mediator Germany-Russia Relations Gerhard Shreder Energy Projects European Council Relationship With Russia Position Of The US Consequences For EU

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