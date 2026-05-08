В. Путин: Invited to Red Square by Belarusian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes a happy day to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. They discuss the significance of the upcoming Victory Day, the economic and social aspects of trade, and the current state of the Russian economy.

В.Путин: Уважаемый Александр Григорьевич! Очень рад Вас видеть в преддверии нашего общего, я считаю, самого главного праздника для наших народов – Дня Победы в Великой Отечественной войне, советского народа в Великой Отечественной войне.

Белоруссия – одна из наиболее пострадавших во время войны республик бывшего Советского Союза. Символично, что глава белорусского государства сегодня вместе с нами здесь и завтра вместе с нами будут в торжественных мероприятиях на Красной площади. Нам всегда есть о чём поговорить и по текущим вопросам, связанным с экономикой, с вопросами социального характера. Объём торговли является рекордным, несмотря ни на какие трудности, которые нам пытаются создать извне.

Всё у нас в целом благополучно. Я Вам расскажу, что происходит и в российской экономике в последнее время. Есть хорошие тенденции, они, как правило, отражаются и на наших партнёрах по нашему Евразийскому союзу, и тем более на наших отношениях с Белоруссией, поскольку у нас всё-таки даже более глубокие отношения, чем с Евразэс, по некоторым направлениям. Александр Григорьевич, очень рад Вас видеть. Добро пожаловать! А.Лукашенк





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Statements And Transcripts Media Coverage Num1: Putin Num2: Lukashenko Num3: Belarus Num4: Red Square Num5: Victory Day Keywords: Russia-Belarus Relations Keywords: Putin's Speech On Belarus Keywords: Belarus's Economy Keywords: Russia-Eurasia And Belarus Relations

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